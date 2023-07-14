SK Light Modifieds Added to SRX Event July 20th; Dunleavy's Modifiedz Night Moved to July 28th

Stafford Speedway officials have announced that the SK Light Modified division has been added to the SRX Racing series event scheduled for Thursday, July 20th. SK Light Modifieds will compete in a 30 lap non-points event in front of the SRX racing crowd. Official schedule, prize money, qualifying format, and event procedures will be released to teams Monday, July 17th. Pit access for the July 20th event will be restricted to competing SK Light Modified teams, season passes will not be valid for this event.

Additionally, Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night 40 lap SK Light Modified race originally scheduled for Friday, July 21st, has been moved to July 28th and will coincide with Kids Night. The July 21st SK Light Modified feature will be a 20 lap event that will count toward championship points.

Tickets for Thursday’s SRX Racing Series event are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/srx.

