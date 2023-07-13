1st Responders To Receive Free Grandstand Admission At Macon Speedway Saturday

First responders throughout Central Illinois are in for a treat at Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, July 15. A full night of racing entertainment is on tap with free general admission tickets for first responders who can present valid ID proof. It’s open to EMT’s, paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement officers. The night is presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In addition to great racing action in six divisions, CEFCU Kids Club will be held between 5:30-7:00 in the pavilion next to the main scoring tower and kids will get the opportunity to ride in race cars at intermission.

Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the standings in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Model division, winning two of the six features so far this season. Ryan Miller is having a great season and is second in points, while Brandon Miller, Colby Eller, and Jose Parga complete the top five. Parga has claimed four feature wins but has missed two events.

In the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modified class, Elwin, IL’s Alan Crowder leads the points by 18 over Jeremy Nichols. Nichols has missed an event but has been strong in the other six to stay close. Each have claimed one feature win, while Tim Luttrell (2), Austin Lynn (1), and Jeff Graham complete the top five.

Dalton Ewing, of Decatur, IL, has a healthy point lead in the DIRTcar Pro Mod class, winning four of the seven features coming into Saturday’s event. Adam Rhoades, Maxx Emerson, Zach Taylor, and Guy Taylor complete the top five. The two Taylors and Kyle Helmick have won the other feature events.

The elder statesman of the Sportsman class, Phil Moreland, currently leads the points in the division by six over Ed Cleeton. The two drivers are followed by Jeff Ray, Randy Huffman, and Tim Riech. None of the top five have claimed a feature win this season as Wes O’Dell has three, and Ethan Schnapp and Tommy Duncan have claimed one each.

In the DIRTcar Street Stock division, Bobby Beiler has won four out of the six features and has just an 18 point lead on Terry Reed. Jaret Duff is third, with Brad Peters and Brian Dasenbrock fourth and fifth. Rudy Zaragoza and Zane Reitz have also taken main event wins.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the POWRi 600cc Non-Wing Outlaw division. Kale Drake, of Collinsville, OK leads the points over Alex Midkiff, Tyler Kuykendall, Corbin Rueschenberg, and Tobias Midkiff. The feature event will pay $700 to win.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, with racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR