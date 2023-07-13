Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday in support of Make-A-Wish® Canada begins action-packed Honda Indy Toronto Weekend

The 35th edition of the Honda Indy Toronto - a three-day motorsports festival featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and five other racing series - begins with Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday in support of Make-A-Wish® Canada tomorrow. Gates open at Exhibition Place at 8 a.m. ET.

To kick off the exciting festival weekend, spectators can make a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada and receive complimentary general admission tomorrow, July 14. More than $905,000 has been raised during Honda Fan Friday and race weekend festivities since its inception over 11 years ago. Honda Canada Foundation will double match donations made by generous race fans up to a total of $100,000 during the Honda Indy Toronto weekend.

There are multiple ways for fans and festival-goers to make contributions this year. The easiest method is to visit the Racing Towards Wishes Make-A-Wish® Canada Zone located in the Enercare Centre where there will also be activities for kids, chances to win prizes, an opportunity to take a picture of the friendly Make-A-Wish® Canada mascot Roary, plus more. Online donations are also accepted at https://makeawish.ca/honda- indy-donation/.

As Make-A-Wish® Canada celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, a 50-50 raffle is being held for the first time, accessible online at https://www.rafflebox.ca/ raffle/mawc-on. The drawing will be held Monday, July 17 after the Honda Indy Toronto weekend.

“We encourage our Honda Indy Toronto patrons to get involved by making a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada as part of Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Honda Canada and the Ontario Honda Dealers Association and the positive impact this collaboration is having. We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of our great General Admission pricing, and kids 12 and under are admitted free.”

Friday’s on-track action will be headlined by the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto. Canada’s top stock car drivers will battle for 80 minutes on the 2.874-kilometre, 11-turn circuit to conclude the day.

Those purchasing General Admission tickets will have access to an array of off-track features to experience. Honda Canada presents its massive Honda World display near the Turn 11 Honda pedestrian bridge throughout the weekend. It is a cornerstone of the festival experience with engaging displays and immersive activities adding to a memorable weekend for the whole family. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Thunder Alley also provides an array of food and beverage choices and additional activations.

Honda Indy Toronto 2-Day General Admission tickets are available for $75, offering the best weekend value. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday.

All spectators are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. Go Transit has a special offer of general admission plus round trip fare at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under are admitted free throughout the event when attending with a ticketed adult and can also ride Go Transit for free. For complete ticket pricing and event information, visit hondaindy.com.

Honda Indy PR