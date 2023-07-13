Driver Appearances Abound as NASCAR Returns to “The Magic Mile” for the Crayon 301

One of the most memorable experiences for fans coming to New England for the Crayon 301 NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) is seeing the stars of the sport up close on race day. Townies and fans from across the country will have plenty of opportunities to catch their favorite drivers for a picture, autograph or even a fist-bump as the action on track kicks off this weekend at “The Magic Mile.”

Below is a list of driver appearances scheduled throughout the weekend:*

Friday, July 14

Toyota Racing Display in the Fan Zone (Q&A) 2:30 p.m.– Connor Mosack (NXS)

New England Racing Museum (Autograph session) 3 p.m. – Parker Kligerman (NXS)



Saturday, July 15

Track Walk to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (pre-registration required) 9 a.m. – Corey Lajoie (NCS)

“The Magic Mile” Entertainment Stage (Q&A) 10 a.m. – Chris Buescher (NCS) 10:20 a.m. – Dave Dion, Beaver Dragon, Bobby Dragon, Brad Leighton, Andy Santerre and Dave Moody (New England Legends)

The Groove (Q&A) 10:45 a.m. – Cole Custer (NXS) 11 a.m. – Kaz Grala (NXS)

New England Legends Display in Fan Zone (Autograph session) 11:20 a.m. – Dave Dion, Beaver Dragon, Bobby Dragon, Brad Leighton, Andy Santerre and Dave Moody

Toyota Racing Display in Fan Zone (Q&A) 11:20 a.m. – Kaz Grala (NXS)

Richard Childress Racing Merchandise Trailer (Autograph session) 12:15 p.m. – Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill (NXS)

JRM Merchandise Trailer (Autograph session) 12:35 p.m. – Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer (NXS)

Fan Zone (Autograph session) 2:15 p.m. – All NWMT drivers

Team Penske Merchandise Hauler (Autograph session for first 75 fans with wrist band) 2:30 p.m. – Ryan Blaney (NCS)

New England Racing Museum (Autograph session) 3 p.m. – Ryan Preece (NCS)



Sunday, July 16

Stewart-Haas Racing Merchandise Trailer (Autograph session) 10:15 a.m. – Ryan Preece (NCS)

"The Magic Mile" Entertainment Stage (Auctioning off autographed item during Wicked Good Live Auction to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities) 10:45 a.m. – Christopher Bell (NCS)

Chevrolet Merchandise Trailer (Autograph session) 11 a.m. – Corey Lajoie (NCS)

BuildSubmarines.com Display in Fan Zone (Q&A) 11 a.m. – Brad Keselowski (NCS)

"The Magic Mile" Entertainment Stage (Trackside Live Q&As) 11 a.m. – Marcus Smith 11:15 a.m. – Justin Haley (NCS) 11:30 a.m. – Brad Keselowski (NCS) 11:45 a.m. – Ross Chastain (NCS)

United States Air Force Display in Fan Zone (Meet & Greet) 11:20 a.m. – Erik Jones (NCS)

Richard Childress Racing Merchandise Trailer (Autograph session) 11:30 a.m. – Austin Dillon (NCS)

Toyota Racing Display in Fan Zone (Q&A) 11:45 a.m. – Ty Gibbs (NCS)

Rock Point (Q&A) 12 p.m. – Ty Dillon (NCS)

The Groove (Q&A) 12:15 p.m. – Michael McDowell (NCS)

"The Magic Mile" Entertainment Stage (N.H. Lottery Presentation) 12:15 p.m. – Bubba Wallace (NCS)



*Schedule subject to change. For all the latest driver appearance schedules, click here.

Series Abbreviations:

• NCS | NASCAR Cup Series

• NXS | NASCAR Xfinity Series

• NWMT | NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

For a full NASCAR weekend schedule, including on-track action, fan zone fun and much more, visit NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup- Series/Schedule/.

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels start at just $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Crayon 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

NHMS PR