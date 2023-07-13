Modifieds, Mass Sprints, Kid’s Money Scramble This Saturday July 15 at Grandview Speedway

Modifieds, Sprint Cars and fun for the kids provide the excitement this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program on Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the only appearance of the season by the MASS Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The MASS Sprints will be making their first appearance at Grandview Speedway since the 2019 racing season, and in a rare schedule move, the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have the night off, and will return on July 22.

The show this Saturday, July 15 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap feature for the Mid-Atlantic Series Sprint Cars.

Saturday’s program will also be a special night for the younger fans, as there will be a kid’s money scramble. The kids will be divided into three age groups and sent scrambling to pick up as many scattered coins as they can in a certain amount of time!

The Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty will feature Modified driver Joe Funk and a MASS Sprint Car driver in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. on Saturday.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm., with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm., Sprint Car engine starts are at 6 pm., warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The weekend action actually begins on Friday, July 14 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Slingshots. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

The T.P. Trailer Modified action has been extremely good so far this season, as eight different drivers have reached victory lane including Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller who have won two features each, as the only repeat winners. Mike Gular, Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, Craig Von Dohren, and last week’s winner Jared Umbenhauer have all picked up one win each. Sportsman regular Brian Hirthler and Jeff Strunk captured the two Modified wins during Thunder on the Hill action so far this year.

These feature winners will be joined by other top point drivers on Saturday night including Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ryan Grim, brothers Jimmy and Jesse Leiby, Kevin Hirthler, Justin Grim, Craig Whitmoyer and nearly three dozen drivers all hoping to score their first win of the season.

The MASS Sprints return for the first time since 2019, when two events were hosted won by Tim Tanner Jr. and Joe Kay. The prior season in 2018 Tanner Jr., Austin Bishop, and Kyle Smith were feature winners, with Scott Lutz, Smith and Ryan Stillwagon picking up wins during the 2017 campaign.

Feature winners so far on the series during the 2023 season have been two-time winner Buddy Schweibinz along with one-time winners Bob DeVault, Kevin Nagy, Brian Carber, Eddie Wagner, and Tim Iulg.

The series will head to Grandview with Schweibinz leading the points parade followed by Iulg, Wagner, DJ Tanner and Jeff Paulson who will be joined by a host of other drivers looking to reach victory lane on Saturday night.

Saturday July 22 will be a three-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The highlight of the night will be the roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing, as fans will pay just $10 for a complete night of NASCAR Modified and Sportsman competition.

Saturday night will also feature the fourth Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. The first three have turned out to be very popular so far this season!

Speedway management is inviting any 1990’s era drivers to attend on July 22 and participate in an autograph session. If interested, please contact Tina Rogers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, Mid-Atlantic Series Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm - KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. - TRIVIA NIGHT - T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Grandview Speedway PR