Cook Out 400 Weekend to start early with parties hosted by Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway’s summer NASCAR party is starting early! Today, the track announced it will host two parties to celebrate the Cook Out 400 NASCAR Weekend, July 29-30th.

In partnership with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the track will host a Finish Line Party on Thursday, July 27 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Graduate Richmond, Byrdhouse Rooftop Pool & Bar. Fans are invited to celebrate on the hotel’s 16th floor with playful cocktails and panoramic views of downtown Richmond. The party will include appearances from Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran and West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus, along with music, giveaways and food and drink available for purchase.

On Friday, fans can cool off from the summer heat at Lori’s Lemonade Stand, a 90’s-inspired mixer at Richmond Raceway’s Commonwealth Mall. From 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., freshly squeezed, family-friendly lemonade will be served, while fans 21 and over can enjoy Larry’s Hard Lemonade adult beverages with Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran and interact with the party emcees, K95’s Garret Doll from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Kelli Lemon from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m..

“I am ecstatic to start the Cook Out 400 Weekend early with these celebrations,” said Richmond Raceway President, Lori Callier Waran. “There is no better way to show appreciation to Richmond Raceway’s loyal NASCAR fans than a Finish Line Party and a 90’s inspired mixer. This is surely the best way to kickstart an eventful weekend.”

“I am thrilled to kick off this legendary weekend with the fans at Richmond raceway’s summer NASCAR party,” said West Coast Customs Founder and CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus.

The Cook Out 400 Weekend will take place Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. The racing begins Saturday with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at 7:30 p.m.. Then, the action continues on Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series returning for the Cook Out 400 as drivers compete for a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Visit richmondraceway.com or call 866-455-7223 to secure 2023 NASCAR tickets. Fans can also view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule at www.nascar.com/2023schedule .

Richmond Raceway PR