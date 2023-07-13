NASCAR Returns to North Wilkesboro Sept. 30 For Whelen Modified Tour Brushy Mountain Powersports 150

Race fans seeking a ground-pounding racing experience like no other will have their wishes granted on Sept. 30, with tickets now on sale for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte are among the racing royalty expected to compete against Whelen Modified Tour title contenders Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby and Austin Beers in a 150-lap race for Modified supremacy.

Newman and Labonte both competed in modified races last August at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the Racetrack Revival, with Newman capturing the checkered flag in one 50-lap feature and Labonte tallying a third-place finish in another.

“I am really looking forward to the Whelen Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro,” Labonte said. “I was able to race there at the last race in the Cup Series in 1996 and then went back last year in the Modified races there. With all the improvements that have happened there, I am really looking forward to going back.

“Getting to run with the Tour regulars is a great honor and I can’t wait to try to get to Victory Lane at North Wilkesboro. I really think our Pace-O-Matic team will be ready for it, this is going to be a big race for us.”

Brushy Mountain Powersports, Wilkesboro, North Carolina’s premiere Honda®, Kawasaki and Yamaha motorcycle, dirt bike, ATV and side-by-side dealer, will serve as the entitlement partner for the 150-lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Series event. Competition for a season championship will be revved up Sept. 30 as the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 will be only the third race from the end of the season.

“All of Wilkes County was thrilled to see racing return to North Wilkesboro after so many years, and of course having the All-Star Race here was beyond all imagination,” said Tim Quinn, the president and general manager of Brushy Mountain Powersports. “Lynn, myself, and our team are proud to be able to present the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 and carry on the great racing tradition at this historic track.”

GXS Street Stock Series racing will kick off the day’s on-track action. A finalized schedule will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS:

Adult general admission tickets cost $30, with kids 12 and under getting in for $10 with paid adult admission. Group tickets and premium options, as well as on-site parking and camping, are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway. com. Adult tickets will be $40 each during event week.

MORE INFO:

