Packed Entertainment Schedule Announced for Pocono 400

While the NASCAR drivers will provide the excitement on track for fans during the July 21-23 Pocono 400 weekend, Pocono Raceway will cater to the rest with activities ranging from a full-fledged carnival and roaming entertainers to a 1970s-themed campsite decorating contest.

Race fans will get their fill of on-track action with four races in three days, beginning with the ARCA Menards Series Race (6 p.m. ET) on Friday, July 21. The following day is highlighted by the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 (12 p.m.) and NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 (5:30 p.m.). The weekend culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 (2:30 p.m.) on Sunday, July 23.

If race fans are looking for even more for less – especially with kids in tow – they have come to the right place in the heart of the Pocono Mountains resort region. Children 12 and under are admitted free all weekend and that includes the marquee race, the Pocono 400. On Friday and Saturday, kids are admitted free at the gate and on Sunday kids’ tickets can be claimed upon advance adult ticket purchase (up to four children 12 and under per adult ticket).

While kids are choosing between the carnival or hitting the playgrounds, adult fans will have their share of activities ranging from block parties to live musical entertainment. Pocono Raceway has even more activities for those campers spending the weekend on the raceway grounds.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for the race weekend:

Fan Fair & Midway (Grandstand side): The Fan Fair and Midway (grandstand side) will be a beehive of activity throughout the weekend. The footprint will be home to a classic carnival; Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone for face painting, inflatables and more; roaming entertainers; Pocono Raceway Fan Welcome Center; interactive sponsor displays; driver merchandise haulers; Pocono Raceway Fan Store; Vet Village; driver Q&A and autograph sessions and more. All is free with a race ticket. The area opens 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Þ Fan Fair driver appearances: On Sunday (July 23), four NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the Fan Stage for moderated Q&A sessions: Chris Buescher (11:15 a.m.), Noah Gragson (11:30 a.m.), Kyle Larson (11:45 a.m.) and Aric Almirola (Noon).

Þ Fan Fair musical entertainment: The Fan Stage will be home to different musical acts throughout the weekend including Burn The Jukebox (9 a.m.–Noon Saturday), Rhode Island Sound–Navy Band Northeast (3-5 p.m. Saturday & 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday) and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen (12:30-2 p.m.).

Þ Driver autograph sessions: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers will be available to campers only at 11:45 a.m. Friday (July 21) at the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center in the infield. Wristbands are required to attend the session and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 9 a.m. … ARCA Menards Series drivers will be available at 3 p.m. Friday (July 21) at the Fan Fair stage. Wristbands are required and available beginning at 2 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be available 2 p.m. Saturday (July 22) at the Fan Fair Stage. Wristbands are required and available beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the stage.

Þ Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Day: Saturday (July 22), which features Cup Series qualifying and races in the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, is all about the kids off the track, too. Kids Day, held from 9 a.m.-Noon in Chalet Village, will provide activities like face painting, exhibits, photo booths, educational/community activities and more. All activities and entertainment are free for kids (ages 12 and under) and free for accompanying adults with a Saturday ticket.

Infield Block Party: Exclusive to camping guests, the three-night party begins Thursday (July 20) at the Infield Block Party Stage with rocking cover bands, drink specials and a one-of-a-kind celebration each night. The lineup features Turning The Tide (6-9 p.m. Thursday), South Penn Dixie (5-8 p.m. Friday), Love Lace (8:30-11:30 p.m. Fri.), Shoot2Thrill (5-7 p.m. Saturday), Scott Marshall Band (7-9:30 p.m. Sat.) and the M80s (9:30-11:30 p.m. Sat.). The Saturday night entertainment also includes a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Þ Chalet Village special driver event: A special ticketed event known as the “Crown Jewel Winners” Q&A session will be held in the village Sunday (July 23) from 11:30 a.m.–Noon. The event features 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney. CLICK HERE for ticket info or to purchase.

Þ Paddock area special driver events: Available only to Paddock pass+ holders, Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch and William Byron will be on hand Sunday (July 23). Busch will take part in a moderated Q&A session in the new Victory Lane at 11:45 a.m. Byron will conduct an autograph session for a limited number of Paddock Pass+ holders beginning at 12:10 p.m. Wristbands will be required and distributed prior to his appearance at 10 a.m. in the paddock. CLICK HERE to purchase a Paddock Pass+.

Þ Bark Park with special driver appearance: The infield Bark Park is a special and free amenity to our visiting campers who bring along their four-legged friends for race weekend. The 7,000-square foot park is spacious and has a number of fun climbing areas and obstacles for pets. The weekend will be highlighted by a special visit from Cup Series driver Alex Bowman from 11:30-11:45 a.m. Sunday (July 23). Fans and their four-legged friends will have an opportunity to snap a free photo with Bowman. Wristbands will be required, and a limited amount will be distributed beginning at 11 a.m. in front of the park.

Þ Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center: The center, staffed by Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau employees who can offer local information and tips, is in the heart of the infield and a hub of activity for camping guests. Teachers and counselors from Northampton Community College host daily programming for adults and children, which is free to campers. There also will be drop-in activities for kids such as Perler beads, Legos and coloring.

Þ Welcome Campers Track Walk: Arriving campers will get the special opportunity to walk, run or even bicycle “The Tricky Triangle” 2.5-mile oval from 6-8 p.m. Thursday (July 20).

Þ Campsite Decorating Contest: In celebration of the 50th anniversary of NASCAR competing at Pocono Raceway, there will be a throwback camper and campsite decorating contest. All campers are invited to decorate in a 1970s theme with prizes being awarded to the best.

Þ Playground recess with NASCAR drivers: Reserved for children of camping families, NASCAR drivers will visit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Inclusive Infield Playground on Friday and Saturday (July 21-22) to engage with the kids. Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier will be on hand Friday at 5 p.m. while Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece will visit at 5 p.m. Saturday. Free ice cream will be available each day to the first 300 kids.

Þ NASCAR Hauler Parade: This is another bonus experience for campers as the haulers make their way through the infield to the garages to set up for race weekend. The Xfinity Series haulers will arrive Friday (July 21) at 7 a.m. and the Cup Series haulers Saturday (July 22) at 7:30 a.m.

Þ Vet Village: Pocono Raceway continues its tradition of honoring U.S. veterans and military members. The Vet Village, located in Fan Fair, will host more than 30 veteran-based organizations. Also, the raceway will host more than 100 Gold Star families for breakfast and a special ceremony on Pocono 400 race morning.

Þ Playgrounds: The raceway is home to two playgrounds for kids to enjoy some fun away from the on-track activity. Tricky’s Kit Kamp, near Gate 8 behind the grandstands, is designed for our youngest fans to play while the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Infield Inclusive Playground is designed for children of all ages and abilities to learn, grow and play together. The nearly 5,000-square-foot playground is one of the top 100 inclusive playgrounds in the country.

Þ Sensory & Feeding Rooms: Pocono Raceway partnered with KultureCity to make the raceway a sensory-inclusive motorsports facility. If needed, guests can access sensory bags, which include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, two sensory rooms, and the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Inclusive Playground to maximize their enjoyment of race weekend. There also are rooms available on site for race attendees who made need a quiet, private space for breast feeding.

For those who want a piece of all this action, race tickets are available HERE and for those who want to enhance the experience by camping can visit the options HERE.

And for a peace of mind, Pocono Raceway also has the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee . The guarantee ensures fans who purchase tickets for the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race directly from the raceway in advance will be reimbursed the ticket’s face value if weather postpones the race and they are unable to make the rescheduled event.

Click HERE for the full schedule of events and on-track schedule. Click HERE for a map of Pocono Raceway to plan your day.

Pocono Raceway PR