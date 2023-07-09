Fleming Cruises to Win, Tightens Points Race at Bowman Gray

Chris Fleming clearly had a fast car Saturday night, but he didn't want to take any gambles.

Fleming qualified on the pole for the 100-lap Brad's Golf Cars Modified race, but he elected to not try for the $6,000 Fans' Challenge by going to the back of the field in hopes of finishing in the top four. He drew second in the full-field draw and cruised to the win Saturday night.

Fleming finished way out front of runner-up Junior Snow.

Behind Fleming’s decision was the tight points battle he’s in with Burt Myers and Tim Brown.

"My car owner, (William) Crab Smith, told me - he said, 'Chris, we're going for the money. We're going to get that money.' And I said, 'Crab, I'm not just going to lay down and let them boys have the points.' If they beat me, I said I'm going to make them fight for it.

"And you know, Lord's hands. You know, last time we drew in the rear. So, this time we drew the outside pole. And we had a car."

Fleming led almost the entire race.

"I want to run hard, but clean," Fleming said. "You know, the car's flying. Absolutely flying."

During the double-file restarts, Junior Snow repeatedly challenged from the outside. But Fleming held him off each and every time.

"I was trying my best to stay with Chris on the starts," Snow said. "One time they let us start on the backstretch, one time me and him would start side-by-side in the middle of (turns) 3 and 4. They say there's a restart zone, but I didn't see one tonight. It's a little frustrating because I had a really good car.

"I'm really happy where we've come throughout the year. It's just our second year, and I couldn't be happier with a clean race car and a second-place finish."

It was Fleming's second win of the season.

"I'm going to be 60 years old this week," he said. "So, it's a great birthday present. I'm thankful that I've won again."

Fleming's win also tied him for 33rd place in the Modified history with Danny Bohn and Bobby Myers with 16 wins.

"I just try to win races here," Fleming said. "I don't like to think about myself better than anybody else. I work hard. And it's just great to win races. When you're dead, all this stuff ain't going to matter. So, it's just good to win another race."

In addition to the win, Fleming tightened the points race with Burt Myers and Tim Brown. After Saturday's results, Myers is unofficially in first place with 419 points, one point ahead of Fleming. Brown, who is the 12-time and defending champion, has 415 points and in third place.

"I don't care about that," said Myers, who finished third. "I know you're going to laugh when I say that. I couldn't move Junior off the bottom like I wanted because I was too free."

Myers saw how far Fleming was ahead, and even though there are still six weeks left in the season, Myers played the conservative route.

"For a long time, I just sat there," Myers said. "And you wait for a caution and try to make a move. But you get down to a certain point, when he said halfway, it's like alright, I've got to make some hay here. We could make a run on the outside. We can dig out there, but you're at the mercy of the man in front of you. And every time I got out there, there was a guy in front of me that I had to wait to see what he was going to do."

Fleming knows that everything is in front of him.

"I've just got to keep working hard in the shop, you know, and keep doing all the things we know how to do," he said. "And that's what I'm going to do."

The first 20-lap McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Amber Lynn came from fifth place midway through the race to win her second race of the season.

"It's been a rough season," Lynn said. "It's been a long week, but I'd just like to say thank you to all my sponsors, all my fans, all my followers. You know, without you guys I probably wouldn't come back."

The race was full of drama stretching back to what happened in the 100-lap race two weeks ago between Michael Adams and Zack Ore. Two weeks ago, Adams led late in the race, but Ore bumped him off the lead, giving Ore the win. Adams returned the favor this week, bumping him off the lead on the 10th lap. Even though Adams bumped him, Adams swerved and hit the fence briefly sending him off the track and into the pits.

Lynn was behind Adams and Ore and moved up front after the incident.

Chase Robertson finished runner-up, followed by Sterling Plemmons, Nate Gregg, and Justin Taylor. Ore finished ninth and Adams finished 10th.

Riley Neal won the second 20-lap race in the Sportsman Series, his second win of the season.

"It was a really good night. I just can't thank my parents enough for getting me here," Neal said. "But most of all, the Lord for giving me the strength to do this every day."

Ore finished second, followed by Adams, Braden Mills and Kirk Sheets.

In what was scheduled to be a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, Zack Staley was originally awarded the win after 16 laps because of the 20-minute time limit, but he refused post-race inspection and was disqualified. Therefore, Brad Lewis, who finished runner-up, was awarded the win.

Cale Martin was second, Nick Wall was third, Christian Joyce was fourth, and Austin Jones was fifth.

In the first 15-lap race in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Kenny Dixon finished third, but he awarded the win after both the original winner and the original runner-up were disqualified after post-race inspections.

Ryan Flores was originally declared the winner, but he disqualified after he failed post-race inspection. Andrew Mason was second, but he was also disqualified for failing to submit to post-race inspection.

Chuck Wall won the second 15-lap Stadium Stock race, defeating Blaine Curry.

There were two cautions during the race, but Wall maintained his lead.

"We've got a good car," Wall said. "We're working on it week-in and week-out. Great group of people around me, great group of sponsors."

Brandon Brendle was third, followed by A.J. Sanders, and Brandon Crotts finished fifth.

Next week is the annual Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction. That means there will be a Monster Truck Car Crushing Exhibition and a Midway Mobile Storage Demolition Derby.

In addition, there will be twin 25-lap races in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series, twin 20-lap races in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and either one of two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.

Plus, one fan will win a John Deere S120 Lawn Tractor from James River Equipment.

BGS Racing PR