Grandview Sportsman Firecracker 40 Will Now Pay $2800 to Win Saturday Thanks to Sds Racing Photography and Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor, Modifieds Makeup Action Packed Douible Header

The winner’s share just got bigger for the Firecracker 40 championship race for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman this Saturday at Grandview Speedway.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be in the spotlight this week participating in the 53rd annual Firecracker 40 championship race, the biggest race program of the summer for the division, which will now be paying an increased $2800 to the winner, thanks to two area businesses who have added to the winner’s share.

Grandview Speedway’s official Track Photographer Steve Sabo owner of SDS Racing Photography has posted $400 to the winner of the Firecracker 40, as well as Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor, who has also posted $400 to the winner, along with the posted purse of $2000, bringing the total to $2800 for the win in the championship race!

SDS Racing Photography has a photo booth set up at the track each week so fans and drivers can pick up the latest pictures from the weekly action at Grandview Speedway in addition to driver stickers, pins, magnets, and more! More photos and additional info are available at sdsabophotography.smugmug.com.

Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor of Mohrsville, Pa. provides services for Heating, Air Conditioning, as well as the installation of Generac generators. The work includes cleaning, service, and new installations, on oil, natural gas, and propane units. You can contact them at 484-671-3904 or on Facebook.

The show on Saturday, July 8 will also include the T.P. Trailer Modifieds, making for a double header program. The show will consist of qualifying events for both classes leading into the 40-lap championship feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Adult grandstand admission is $25, students 10-15 with ID are $12, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

All race teams are reminded to arrive a little early this Saturday, as there will be a mandatory drivers meeting for both divisions at the scale at 5:45 pm.

The weekend action will begin on Friday, July 7 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Slingshots. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be the father and son duo of Kevin Graver Jr. and his son Ryan Graver along with Sportsman drivers Kenny Bock and Brad Grim on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be returning to Grandview Speedway to record the race events this Saturday for the fourth of six selected Saturday night programs, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The Firecracker 40 has a long history at Grandview Speedway, dating back to its first running in 1971. However, the first 48 events were run for the Modern Stock/Late Model division that was unfortunately discontinued after the 2018 race season.

Since the 2019 racing season, the Firecracker 40 has become the mid-summer championship event for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Capturing the wins during the past four years were Brad Brightbill (2019), Brad Arnold (2020), Brian Hirthler (2021), and Keith Brightbill (2022).

Drivers who have reached the winner’s circle this year include Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, current point leader Logan Watt, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, and Mike Schneck Jr. who will be in action Saturday night looking for another victory, or their first Firecracker 40 win.

These drivers will be joined by other top point drivers including Cody Manmiller, Brett Gilmore, Jesse Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Mohr, Zane Roth, Michael Burrows, Mark Kemmerer, and three dozen drivers all looking to add their name to the Firecracker 40 winner’s list.

In T.P. Trailer Modified action, Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller have won two features each, as the only repeat winners, with Mike Gular, Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, and Craig Von Dohren capturing one win each. Sportsman regular Brian Hirthler and Jeff Strunk captured the two Modified wins during Thunder on the Hill action so far this year.

These feature winners will be joined by other top point drivers on Saturday night including Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ryan Grim, brothers Jimmy and Jesse Leiby, Kevin Hirthler, Justin Grim, Craig Whitmoyer and nearly three dozen drivers all hoping to score their first win of the season.

Saturday July 15 will be another two-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm. The evening’s activities will also include the rescheduled Kid’s Money Scramble from July 1.

The 90’s night promotion featuring 1990’s pricing and $10 grandstand admission has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 22. Speedway management is inviting any 1990’s era drivers to attend on July 22 and participate in an autograph session. If interested, please contact Tina Rogers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, MASS Sprints – 7:30 pm - KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – NOTE: MAKE-UP DATE FOR SPORTSMAN

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. - T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Grandview Speedway PR