New Opportunities and Fan-Favorites Will Support New England Children in Need During NASCAR Weekend at NHMS

NASCAR weekend at “The Magic Mile” is all about fast cars and passionate fans, but it’s also about New England race fans coming together to support kids in need throughout the region. The New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH), the official charity of New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), has lots of fun ways for fans to make race weekend memories while also making a difference, including traditional opportunities and new ones.

"We're excited to offer the new reusable bags and track treasures for race fans to purchase this year as well as host the traditional events, such as the 50/50 Raffle, Track Walk and Wicked Good Live Auction, they look forward to when they come to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend," said Speedway Children's Charities New Hampshire Chapter Director and New Hampshire Motor Speedway Director of Marketing Danielle Cyr. "Funds from all of these events will help a ton of children throughout New England."

Reusable Bags | Online: Available Now | In Person: Friday – Sunday, July 14-16

New this year! SCCNH has teamed up with Murph’s NH to create a line of durable tote bags made almost entirely of recycled materials such as banners from past NHMS events. Race fans can purchase these unique bags, available in two sizes, online at MurphsNH.com/Collections/ Murphs-X-SCC as well as in person in the Fan Zone during NASCAR weekend for $60 and $80 with 20% of the proceeds benefitting SCCNH.

Laps for Charity | Thursday, July 13

Laps for Charity is the chance to experience the thrill of driving a personal vehicle or riding in the official NHMS Toyota pace car on the historic 1.058-mile oval known as “The Magic Mile” before NASCAR’s stars roll into town. Group and VIP sessions are available Thursday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m. for $40 and $100 respectively. VIP sessions offer the opportunity to be the only vehicle on the racetrack with the pace car. Everyone will get a photo taken in victory lane after their laps. Limited spots are available and advance registration is suggested at SpeedwayCharities.org.

Sign the Track Wall Banner | Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15

Race fans can make their mark on the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at NHMS. For just $5, fans can Sign the Track Wall Banner at the SCCNH tent in the gap between the Concord and Main Grandstands, Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. The banner will be placed on the racetrack wall Sunday morning for the Crayon 301.

Track Treasures | Friday – Sunday, July 14-16

New this year! Race fans can purchase various mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing, advertising banners and more at the Track Treasures Shop located in the gap between the Concord and Main Grandstands, Friday through Sunday, July 14-16 with all proceeds benefitting SCCNH.

50/50 Raffle | Friday – Sunday, July 14-16

Last year’s winner took home more than $43,000 with just as much going to help kids in need throughout New England! Fans can win big with the third annual NASCAR weekend 50/50 Raffle. Tickets will be sold during Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel Friday, July 14 and at the NHMS display in the Fan Zone all day Saturday and through the end of stage two of Sunday’s Crayon 301 NCS race. Ticket sellers will be roaming around the property as well. The winner of half of the jackpot will be announced during stage three of Sunday’s Crayon 301. The other half goes directly to SCCNH.

Track Walk | Saturday, July 15

Race fans can start their day with a one-lap walk around “The Magic Mile,” led by NCS driver Corey LaJoie, Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. before their favorite NASCAR drivers take to the track to battle it out for a chance to land in victory lane. Advance registration is required at SpeedwayCharities.org for $25 per person. Children 16 and under are free with a paid adult.

Reser’s Fine Foods Cornhole Tournament | Saturday, July 15

The Reser's Fine Foods Cornhole Tournament comes with a first-place prize of two VIP suite seats for Sunday’s Crayon 301 NCS race and a second-place prize of a $500 gift card to Mohegan Sun. The top three teams will get trophies as well. Check-in and practice will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15, and the tournament will start promptly at 10 a.m. Advance registration ($60 per two-person team) is suggested at SpeedwayCharities.org. Day-of registration will be $75 per two-person team.

Wicked Good Live Auction | Sunday, July 16

Fans can bid on a variety of unique NASCAR memorabilia from many of their favorite drivers during the Wicked Good Live Auction from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 16 on “The Magic Mile” Entertainment Stage located just outside the infield tunnel. There will also be items from New England sports teams, local businesses and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. NCS driver Christopher Bell will also join the fun to auction off a few autographed items.

Funds raised from these events will be added to those raised throughout the year and then distributed this December in the form of grants to local nonprofits that support children in need. For more information, please contact New Hampshire Chapter Director Danielle Cyr at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Tickets:

Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels are just $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday's Crayon 301 tickets start at just $69 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

