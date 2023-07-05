Massive fireworks display kicks off race week in Atlanta

Race week officially kicked of Tuesday night with thousands of race fans and community members enjoying a sensational pyrotechnics display at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza didn’t disappoint, with the largest fireworks show on Atlanta’s Southside lighting up the night with a colorful arrangement of rockets and sparklers to celebrate our nation’s freedom and kick off Atlanta’s summer race event with a bang.

With the Independence Day celebration complete, all attention turns to the other events that will light up the night at Atlanta Motor Speedway: this weekend’s pair of NASCAR races. Saturday night’s Alsco Uniforms 250 and Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will be the first scheduled night races at the 1.54-mile track since 2014, and since the speedway was reconfigured into its current superspeedway form.

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Michael McDowell, who was on hand for Tuesday night’s 4th of July event, is looking forward to the challenge that awaits this weekend.

“The one thing I’ve noticed with Atlanta, even with the repave, it’s getting a little bit of age on it. Cars are sliding around more than we anticipated,” said McDowell. “So I think knowing that we will all come back with a different setup, but action always amps up when you’re under the lights.”

With just eight races left before the start of NASCAR’s playoffs, Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is a big opportunity for drivers on the outside looking in to score a win and punch their ticket to the 2023 playoffs, including 2021 Daytona 500 champ McDowell.

“We’re close to pointing our way in (to the playoffs), but it’d be nice to get a win and do it early on here,” McDowell said. “Our approach will be to try to run up front all night long and try to get a few stage points because when it gets wild and crazy at the end, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Whoever stands victorious this weekend, race fans know they’ll see sparks fly under the lights as their favorite drivers race just inches apart on the high banks of AMS. For more information on the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend or to purchase tickets, fans can visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR