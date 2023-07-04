Racing Returns to Perris Auto Speedway With the Amsoil Usac/Cra Sprint Cars on July 15th

After a spectacular show in front of a massive crowd when LKQ Pick Your Part presented Night of Destruction last Saturday, Perris Auto Speedway is taking this weekend off. Racing will resume at the Riverside County facility when Heimark Anheuser Busch presents the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints, and the PASSCAR American Factory Stocks on July 15th. One week later on July 22nd, the PASSCAR Stock Cars and IMCA Modifieds return to do battle on the famous half-mile clay oval.

