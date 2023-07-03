Macon IL Speedway Opens Up Single Day Reserved Tickets For Special Three Day Show This Week

Macon Speedway officials are ready for three of the biggest days in the track’s 78-year history, Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8 and single day reserved seating is now available for fans to purchase online. Previously, only 3-day and 2-day ticket packages were available. The three-day show features the “Herald & Review 100” on Thursday followed by “Top Gun” for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday.

Race fans can now lock in their reserved seats for any day of the three-day show. In addition to the single day tickets, 3-day discount packages are available for reserved and general admission seating in addition to 2-day packages for the Friday and Saturday USAC events. Originally, single day reserved tickets were not going to be made available but due to many requests, they are now online.

The cost for a 3-day reserved ticket is $90 and 3-day general admission ticket $75, a savings of $15 off of the at gate price. If purchasing a 2-day USAC reserved ticket, cost is $65, a savings of $5. Single day tickets, which are now available, are $35 for reserved and $30 for general admission. All tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2052/tickets. Reserved seating will not be available for purchase at the track on raceday.

Reserved seating is available in the top two rows of the front-stretch stands as well as the Wayne Webb reserved seating section atop the grandstands on the exit of turn four.

When the Super Late Models and Modifieds exit the premises on Thursday night, the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship Series will come right in for two nights of thrilling action. The series will be making its first ever visit to the exciting 1/5-mile-high banked oval for “Top Gun”. A full program will be run for the Sprints on Friday night, July 7th, followed by a $10,000 to win special on Saturday, July 8th.

USAC, based out of Speedway, IN, will bring some huge names in racing to Central Illinois. Drivers like Logan Seavey, C.J. Leary, Justin Grant, Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Jake Swanson, Chase Stockon, Mitchel Moles, Robert Ballou will be some of the frontrunners to take on many others at the two-day extravaganza.

All advance sale tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2052/tickets.

The facility will also feature free camping on a first come first serve basis, a giant carnival slide in the parking lot, great racing apparel, not only from the track but the drivers as well, and much more. Friday night will feature a gigantic firework display and there will be golf cart rentals available throughout the three-day show.

Weekend Details…

Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8, 2023

THURSDAY, JULY 6, 2023

43rd Annual Herald & Review 100

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Super Late Models

+Red's Place/Summit Modified Nationals

Pits 3 / Stands 4 / Hotlaps 6 / Racing 7

FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023

USAC "Top Gun" Day #1

USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

HART - Non-Wing Micros

+++HUGE FIREWORK DISPLAY+++

Pits 3 / Stands 4 / Hotlaps 6 / Racing 7

SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023

USAC "Top Gun" Day #2

USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

$10,000 To Win

+Vintage Racing of Illinois & Hornets

Pits 3 / Stands 4 / Hotlaps 6 / Racing 7

Discounted Advance Sale Reserved and General Admission 3 and 2 day ticket packages are available at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2052/tickets.

TICKET PRICING:

Advance Sale:

3-Day Advance Reserved Tickets - $90

3-Day Advance General Admission - $75

USAC 2-Day Advance Reserved Tickets - $65

Single Day Advance Reserved - $35

Single Day Advance General Admission - $30

Day Of At Gate Each Day:

Adults - $30

Kids 11 & Under - $10

PIT PASS PRICING AVAILABLE AT GATE:

Adult 3-Day(THURS-SAT) - $120

Adult 2-Day(FRI-SAT) - $80

Child 11 & Under 3-Day(THURS-SAT) - $60

Child 11 & Under 2-Day(FRI-SAT) - $40

Adult 1-Day - $40

Kids 11 & Under 1-Day - $20

1st time EVER reserved seats can be purchased for H&R

Reserved seats will not be sold at the gate

Save $15 by purchasing a 3-day general admission ticket in advance

Free camping & parking

Huge firework display Friday night

1st USAC Sprint visit

Hornet race on Thursday night between Late Model & Sprint Car stars

Giant carnival slide

Golf cart rentals available

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. - 309-820-1936

Macon Speedway PR