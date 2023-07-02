Grandview Speedway Quick Results - July 1, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be participating in the 53rd annual Firecracker 40 championship race, the biggest race program of the summer for the division.

The show on Saturday, July 8 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into the 40-lap championship feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The weekend action begins on Friday, June 9 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Slingshots. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Jeff Strunk, Ryan Watt, Mike Gular, Doug Manmiller, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Craig Whitmoyer, Bobby Trapper Jr., Brett Kressley, Eric Kormann, Eddie Strada, Jesse Leiby, Joe Funk, Kevin Graver Jr., Chris Esposito, Ryan Beltz, Darrin Schuler, Bobby Trapper Sr., Jimmy Leiby, Carrol Hine III, Justin Grim, Glenn Owens, John Willman, Eric Biehn, Ray Swinehart, Jared Umbenhauer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Ron Haring Jr., Mark Kratz, Chris Gambler, Nate Brinker, Kevin Hirthler

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): MIKE SCHNECK JR., Logan Watt, Nick Faust, Brett Gilmore, Kenny Bock, Nathan Mohr, Ryan Graver, Addison Meitzler, Tom Miller Sr., Jesse Hirthler, Kyle Smith, Adrianna Delliponti, Jesse Landis, Cody Manmiller, Brian Hirthler, Molly Struss, Colton Perry, Hunter Iatalese, Zach Steffey, Decker Swinehart, Mark Mohr, Kaitlyn Bailey, Dakota Kohler, Andy Ressler, Kyle Hartzell, Parker Guldin, Keith Haring, Tom Miller Jr.

DID NOT QUALIFY: Michael Burrows, Dylan Swinehart, BJ Joly, Joey Vaccaro, Logan Bauman, Brandon Banos, Mark Gaugler

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, MASS Sprints – 7:30 pm NOTE: MAKE-UP DATE FOR SPORTSMAN

Saturday, July 22 –T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. – T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENTS THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR