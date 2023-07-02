Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, Tate Brothers, Twista, and Other Local Icons Named Honorary Dignitaries for Inaugural Chicago Street Race

Today, NASCAR announced that a star-studded list of local icons, including Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the Tate Brothers and Twista, will participate in the historic Chicago Street Race Weekend. The Tate Brothers will serve as Grand Marshals for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, The Loop 121, and Bears QB Justin Fields will be the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, the Grant Park 220. To round out the weekend, Chicago-based hip-hop artist Twista will serve as an Honorary Event Official for the pre-race ceremonies ahead of the Grant Park 220.

“This race has always been about celebrating what makes Chicago one of the best cities in the world, and we are proud to partner with these local luminaries for the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “These Chicago icons have helped cement the city’s place in sports and entertainment culture, so we could not think of better ambassadors for this weekend in downtown Chicago.”

Saturday will feature Broadway In Chicago Star Roman Banks performing the National Anthem, an invocation from Pastor John F. Hannah and a Presentation of Colors by the Chicago Police Department Honor Guard. Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly the Chicago Children’s Choir) will sing the National Anthem on Sunday, with a Presentation of Colors by the Chicago Fire Department Honor Guard, and a special performance of “Sweet Home Chicago” by local blues legend Toronzo Cannon.

In addition to their race weekend roles, Chicago’s native sons Larenz, Lahmard, and Larron Tate helped NASCAR celebrate its partnership with The Chicago Park District with a special, race-week Pit Stop at the Columbus Park Center during Summer Camp on Thursday, June 29. The Tate family, who have leveraged their national and international film and television acclaim to launch the multi-media company TateMen Entertainment, surprised hundreds of local summer camp-goers with a NASCAR fire suit, official Pace Car, and a ticket giveaway for the Chicago Street Race Weekend.

