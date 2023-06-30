Limited Edition Coca-Cola Family of Drivers Souvenir Cups Available Exclusively for Limited Time at All Yesway and Allsup’s Stores for Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400

Texas Motor Speedway, Yesway and Allsup’s, and Coca-Cola have joined forces to offer a limited edition Coca-Cola Family of Drivers souvenir cup for sale exclusively at all Yesway and Allsup’s convenience store locations beginning July 5, 2023, leading up to the September NASCAR Playoffs weekend, September 23-24, 2023.

The 20-ounce souvenir cup will feature the Coca-Cola Family of Drivers including Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Dillon.

The cup will also include a QR Code for exclusive access to discounted Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff tickets scheduled for September 24, 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway. The ticket offer for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is limited to four grandstand tickets per person and expires August 15, 2023.

“This program to provide Texas Motor Speedway race fans with an exclusive souvenir cup opportunity and discounted ticket offer provided a great opportunity for us to work together with both long-time partner Coca-Cola and new partner Yesway and Allsup’s,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “Successful partnerships with key stakeholders are the foundation of our ultimate goal of providing our race fans with great and memorable experiences, so we appreciate the efforts of everyone at Coca-Cola and Yesway and Allsup’s to help us spread the word.”

The collector’s edition reusable cup filled with racing fans’ favorite Coca-Cola fountain drink is only $0.99 and is available while supplies last at all Yesway and Allsup’s stores, the Official Convenience Store of Texas Motor Speedway. To find a Yesway and Allsup’s store near you, go to www.yesway.com/locations and www.allsups.com/locations.

“We are excited to activate our Texas Motor Speedway and Coca-Cola partnership across our stores,” said Derek Gaskins, Chief Marketing Officer, Yesway. “These souvenir cups feature four of the best drivers in NASCAR and will have tremendous appeal. We are thrilled our customers will be able to collect all four designs.”

The current lineup of Coca-Cola Family of Drivers has had great success at Texas Motor Speedway. Hamlin is a three-time winner (both races in 2010 and March 2019) one victory each for Logano (April 2014) and Dillon (July 2020). In 10 races, Suarez has earned two Top-Five and three Top 10 finishes.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, September 23, 2023 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, September 24, 2023 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well underway. Upcoming 2023 events include Solar Car Challenge (July 13-15), Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (September 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (September 29-October 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (October 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (October 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR