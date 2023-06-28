Bolin Takes Second Checkers of the Season, Johnson Wins Bandolero Thriller, On ‘Awful Night’ at Cook Out Summer Shootout

- Fans were treated to an ‘awful’ lot of intense racing by some of the best grassroots racers in the country at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday. Rounds 3 and 4 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout featured a doubleheader that saw electrifying, rip-roaring action as many familiar faces declared victories on the legendary quarter-mile.



Bolin Rockets to Boston Reid & Co Pro Win



Cameron Bolin flew his “motorsports rocketship” to victory as he secured his second Boston Reid & Co Pro division win of the 2023 Cook Out Summer Shootout. The South Carolina native claimed the comeback of the night as he soared from ninth position to the lead in an action-packed Round 4.



The 25-lap feature seemed to be in the hands of Round 3 winner, Jake Bollman, until a restart on Lap 11 brought the field back together. Ethan Norfleet clutched the lead on Lap 11 after Bollman was sent to the back of the pack following a collision with Jensen Jorgenson and Alex McCollum.



Bolin continued to pursue the lead as he picked off his competition one by one, creeping into second place on the 20th lap. He made his move through Turn 4 on Lap 23 as he cut to the inside, passing Norfleet to earn his place in victory lane.



“You know, they call us the best drivers in all the land and they hit the nail on the head,” Bolin said as he discussed the tense competition in his division.



Johnson Flies High in Bojangles Outlaws Showdown



An ‘awful’ start to the Bojangles Outlaw division turned into one of the most hard-fought races of the night. After three awful attempts to take the green flag failed, Alison Johnson kept the nose of her lightning-fast Bandolero close to the bumper of Killian McMann in the hunt for the lead.



With a win already on her resume this season, leading the field was no surprise. But how she did it – once again using the tricky outside lane to power past the competition – left fans on the edge of their seats.



“I keep choosing it (the outside lane) because I know it will work,” Johnson said of her strategy, the same mindset she used to earn her first Cook Out Summer Shootout victory earlier this month. Johnson isn’t a stranger to battling the boys on the famed quarter-mile at the Cook Out Summer Shootout, saying she wants to prove that girls in Bandelors “can do it.”



The 15-year-old, Concord-native, held off several hard-charging contenders, including McMann, Hunter Morgan and Brian Rundstromwith, with three-wide and four-wide battles for the lead, but never bobbled. She dominated the track as she led the last six laps to take the checkered flag.



NEXT UP:



Back-to-back nights of dazzling racing are hitting the track as fireworks light up the legendary quarter-mile next Monday and Tuesday. Dads, you won't want to miss a chance to give the kids a night to remember. July 3 will be ‘Dad Vibes’ theme night at the track, where dads with three or more kids get in FREE. July 4 is ‘Red, White, and Brews’ theme where everyone is invited to showcase their American pride, while military and first responders get in FREE with a valid ID.



TICKETS: Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.



KEEP TRACK: Follow all the thrilling CookOut Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #CookOutSSO. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CMS PR