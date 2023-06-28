NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ryan Preece Learns How to Lobster

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver and Berlin, Conn. native Ryan Preece traded in his firesuit for a pair of bib pants Tuesday as he learned what goes in to lobstering from Mike Flanigan, owner and captain of the Sally Rochelle out of Kittery, Maine.

“It was an experience,” said Preece. “I’ve never held a live lobster before, so it was a lot of fun, it was interesting, and I even got the buoy on the first try, so I’m pretty proud of that.”

Preece, along with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath and Brooks Trap Mill Co-Owner Stephen Brooks ventured out into the Piscataqua River from Kittery, Maine into Portsmouth, N.H. hauling lobster traps with the guidance of Flanigan and his crew members Mike Melanson and Arthur Ranguette. Preece gaffed the buoy, brought the buoy in, inspected the lobsters to ensure they measured between three-and-a-quarter and five inches from the rear of the eye socket to the rear end of the body shell and even took the wheel of the boat to steer the boat in.

Prior to the lobstering experience, Preece also enjoyed a walking tour of Portsmouth, N.H. stopping by the U.S.S. Albacore Museum, Governor John Langdon House, Strawbery Banke Museum and Prescott Park. He then was joined by a handful of local media for a luncheon at Martingale Wharf in Portsmouth, N.H.

“I feel like going out there and picking up a lobster that was alive got me warmed up to get my own in three weeks,” said Preece, who will return to New England to fight for a chance to earn a 20-pound lobster by winning the Crayon 301 NCS race at NHMS on July 16. “When you go there, and you go to the camping area, the experience that New Hampshire Motor Speedway has is honestly the best, and the race fans are the best. They have their flags real high, and they are partying louder than any other racetrack that we go to. I love New Hampshire!”

New England’s only NASCAR weekend is July 14-16 at NHMS. On-track action kicks off Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) plus Friday Night Dirt Duels at The Flat Track. The action continues with NCS qualifying, the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race on Doubleheader Saturday and culminates with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” Sunday for the Crayon 301. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including Race Day Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, The Groove fan hangout, concerts from Dirty Deeds and Shot of Poison, family movie night featuring “Top Gun: Maverick,” driver appearances, a variety of live performances, fireworks and much more.

For a NASCAR weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup- Series/Schedule/.

