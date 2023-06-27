Tuesday, Jun 27

Racing Begins for Sixth Hoosier Tire California Speedweek This Friday

Speedway News
Racing Begins for Sixth Hoosier Tire California Speedweek This Friday
110 Micro Sprint racers from across the world will begin their battles for carved wooden bear trophies and over $54,000 in cash prizes this Friday with the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek.
 
Action opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway presented by Impact Transportation and Torgerson Racing, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.
 
Pit gates open at noon each night of the Speedweek with driver’s meetings at 4:30pm. Lemoore’s driver’s meeting will be one hour later due to the forecasted high temperatures. Each night is a complete show with qualifying and heat races. The top 16 in points will advance directly to the features before B-Mains are held. Each A-Feature starts 22 cars, with Super 600 and Non-Wing racing for 30 laps and $1000 to win each. Restricted also pays $1000 to win in a 25 lap contest each night. The Restricted champion will earn $1500 while champions in Super 600 and Non-Wing each receive $2000. All four nights will be televised LIVE on the www.thecushion.com
 
50 Non-Wing drivers headline the field along with 39 Super 600 and 21 Restricted drivers ready to race. Pre-entry is still available for Super 600 and Restricted at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com Single day entries are also available for those two divisions. A Non-Wing waiting list is also established for drivers wishing to join the 50-car roster.
 
Entries from Australia, Arizona, California, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington have been filed. Arizona leads the out of state entries with 25 cars joining the action.
 
The champions of the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek will join an illustrious roster of former champs such as USAC standout Mitchel Moles, Sprint Car race winners Tristan Guardino and Guage Garcia, Midget winner Michael Faccinto, Tulsa Shootout winners Jake Hagopian, Chris Andrews, and Nikko Panella, World of Outlaws race winner Gio Scelzi, and many more.
 
The Hoosier Tire California Speedweek is presented by: Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels.
 
Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Wilwood Brakes, CSI Shocks, Driven Performance, Topline Titanium, and Kaeding Performance. Each fast-time pays $100 in cash courtesy of Hyper Racing. CSI Shocks, Wilwood Brakes, Driven Performance, and Kaeding Performance present the heat races, where all 52 scheduled heat races will have a contingency prize awarded. Hard Chargers will be awarded in all 12 features courtesy of Topline Titanium and Wilwood Brakes. Restricted will also carry a Hard Luck prize, courtesy of Driven Performance.
 
The Speedweek also thanks MyRacePass, Bullet Impressions, The Cushion, and Creative Vision Printing for their support.
 
All four nights will feature on site merchandise sales from Bullet Impressions. Hoosier Racing Tires and race fuel will be available each night as well.
 
Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
 
2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-27-23)
 
Super 600s       02        Ashton  Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
Super 600s       2          Caden  Stoll                 Easton              CA
Super 600s       2A        Austin   Wood               Sacramento      CA
Super 600s       2B        Garrett Benson             Concordia         MO
Super 600s       2E        Eric      Botelho             Kerman            CA
Super 600s       2k        Landyn Snider              Lakeport           CA
Super 600s       3          Cole     Schroeder         Bozeman          MT
Super 600s       4          Jett      Yantis               Bakersfield       CA
Super 600s       4x        Teagen Moles               Fresno              CA
Super 600s       5          Mattix   Salmon             Fresno              CA
Super 600s       7A        Andi     Jones               Hanford            CA
Super 600s       7T        Logan   Trevino             Madera             CA
Super 600s       11M      Keaton  Martella             Hanford             CA
Super 600s       12        Alex     Panella             Stockton           CA
Super 600s       12AU    Jordan  Mansell            Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s       14        Jake     Hagopian          Fresno              CA
Super 600s       14x       Dylan   Beveridge         Latrobe             TAS
Super 600s       15k       Kyle     Cravotta           Livermore         CA
Super 600s       15L       Michael Laughton          Denair              CA
Super 600s       19        Nate     Matherly           San Jose          CA
Super 600s       20q       Brecken Reese             Canyon             TX
Super 600s       21        Raio     Salmon             Fresno              CA
Super 600s       22E      Evan    Dixon               Visalia              CA
Super 600s       24        Caden  Sarale              Stockton           CA
Super 600s       24AZ    JW       Henderson        Queen Creek    AZ
Super 600s       24S      Izaak    Sharp               Grass Valley     CA
Super 600s       27S      Brandon Carey             Salida               CA
Super 600s       28        Jake     Smith               Madera             CA
Super 600s       43E      Eddie    Hamblen           Pine                 AZ
Super 600s       44x       Jeffrey  Pahule              Brentwood        CA
Super 600s       51        Dalton  Parreira            Hanford            CA
Super 600s       55B      Jett      Barnes             Visalia              CA
Super 600s       55J       Jayden Huppert             Queen Creek    AZ
Super 600s       66J       Jayden Clay                 Newcastle        OK
Super 600s       67z       Isabell  Wilson              Goodyear         AZ
Super 600s       73        Nikko   Panella             Stockton           CA
Super 600s       77        Ceil      Howe                Stratford           CA
Super 600s       84        Deegan Irey                  Alipine              CA
Super 600s       88        Austin   Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
 
Non-Wing         00        Cody    Jessop             Madera             CA
Non-Wing         02        Ashton  Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
Non-Wing         1J        Cameron Paul               Springville        CA
Non-Wing         1SJ      Ryan    Carter               Manteca           CA
Non-Wing         1T        Taylor   Whitefield         Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing         2          Caden  Stoll                 Easton              CA
Non-Wing         2A        Austin   Wood               Sacramento      CA
Non-Wing         2B        Eric      Botelho             Kerman            CA
Non-Wing         2T        Taylor   Mayhew            Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         3          Cole     Schroeder         Bozeman          MT
Non-Wing         3AZ      Drake   Edwards           Wittmann          AZ
Non-Wing         3J        Jonny   Mederos           Visalia              CA
Non-Wing         4          Garrett Twitty               Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         4B        Brandt  Twitty               Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         4K        Khloe    Cotton              Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         4J        Jett      Yantis               Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         4x        Teagen Moles               Fresno              CA
Non-Wing         5X        Mattix   Salmon             Fresno              CA
Non-Wing         7          Quinn   Thurein             Tucson             AZ
Non-Wing         8s        Daniel   Shaffer             Bartlesville       OK
Non-Wing         11c       Colin    Mackey             Bellingham        WA
Non-Wing         14L       Logan   Heath               Wittmann          AZ
Non-Wing         15k       Kyle     Cravotta           Livermore         CA
Non-Wing         20        Shon    Deskins            Surprise           AZ       
Non-Wing         20q       Brecken Reese             Canyon             TX
Non-Wing         21        Cash    Lovenburg        Visalia              CA
Non-Wing         24S      Izaak    Sharp               Grass Valley     CA
Non-Wing         28k       Kevin    Carter               Los Banos        CA
Non-Wing         32        Caden  Sarale              Stockton           CA
Non-Wing         32AZ    Tyler     Brown               Phoenix            AZ
Non-Wing         43E      Eddie    Hamblen           Pine                 AZ
Non-Wing         44T      Austin   Taborski           Quincy             CA
Non-Wing         44x       Jeffrey  Pahule              Brentwood        CA
Non-Wing         49        Cameron La Rose         Surprise           AZ
Non-Wing         51G      Grant    Schaadt            San Tan Valley  AZ
Non-Wing         55        Brandon Carey             Salida               CA
Non-Wing         55B      Jett      Barnes             Visalia              CA
Non-Wing         56        Taylor   Hall                  Lincoln             CA
Non-Wing         66        Broedy Graham            Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         66A      Aiden    Bailey               Fair Oaks         CA
Non-Wing         66J       Jayden Clay                 Newcastle        OK
Non-Wing         67z       Isabell  Wilson              Goodyear         AZ
Non-Wing         72B      Bryant  Bell                  Oakley             CA
Non-Wing         73        Nikko   Panella             Stockton           CA
Non-Wing         73KK    Katey   Syra                 Corcoran          CA
Non-Wing         74        Robby  Brockman         El Cajon            CA
Non-Wing         88        Austin   Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
Non-Wing         88R      Reilee   Phillips             Fresno              CA
Non-Wing         97        Connor Lundy               Peoria              AZ
Non-Wing         99        Darren  Brown               El Cajon            CA
 
Restricted         3c        Connor Jacobs             San Tan Valley  AZ
Restricted         5          Jace     Thurein             Tucson             AZ
Restricted         9J        Levi      Osborne           Tracy               CA
Restricted         10J       Aubri    Huckleberry      Lemoore           CA      
Restricted         16s       Bryson Sozinho            Hanford            CA
Restricted         17B      Brycen Roush              Riverdale          CA
Restricted         21        Brayton Roberts            Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted         21g       Greyson Henry             Visalia              CA
Restricted         25R      Brody   Rubio               Manteca           CA
Restricted         29        Jaydon Barnes             Goodyear         AZ
Restricted         29V      Vito      Celli                 Stockton           CA
Restricted         121p     Jaxon Porter                 Scottsdale        AZ
Restricted         38JT     Jackson Tardiff              Vacaville           CA
Restricted         55x       Lucas   Mauldin             Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted         58C      Clay     Mibach             Placerville        CA
Restricted         66B      Blayden Graham           Bakersfield       CA
Restricted         67z       Clayton Wilson              Goodyear         AZ
Restricted         76        TK        Obrien              Manteca           CA
Restricted         77L       Landon Jones               Hanford            CA
Restricted         79        Dash    Duinkerken       Laton                CA
Restricted         95        Nathan Ward                Bakersfield       CA

 
2023 HOOSIER RACING TIRE CA SPEEDWEEK POINTS FUND & PURSE
 
POINTS FUND
Restricted
1500
800
600
450
325
225
225
225
225
225		 Non-Wing
2000
1000
825
625
475
375
350
350
350
350		 Super 600
2000
1000
825
625
475
375
350
350
350
350
= $18,000
 
RACE PURSE
Restricted
1000
500
300
200
150
100
100
100
100
100		 Non Wing
1000
625
400
300
225
125
125
125
125
125		 Super 600
1000
625
400
300
225
125
125
125
125
125
=$9,000 nightly
 
CA Speedweek PR
Speedway Digest Staff

