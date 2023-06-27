Racing Begins for Sixth Hoosier Tire California Speedweek This Friday

110 Micro Sprint racers from across the world will begin their battles for carved wooden bear trophies and over $54,000 in cash prizes this Friday with the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek.
Action opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway presented by Impact Transportation and Torgerson Racing, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.
Pit gates open at noon each night of the Speedweek with driver’s meetings at 4:30pm. Lemoore’s driver’s meeting will be one hour later due to the forecasted high temperatures. Each night is a complete show with qualifying and heat races. The top 16 in points will advance directly to the features before B-Mains are held. Each A-Feature starts 22 cars, with Super 600 and Non-Wing racing for 30 laps and $1000 to win each. Restricted also pays $1000 to win in a 25 lap contest each night. The Restricted champion will earn $1500 while champions in Super 600 and Non-Wing each receive $2000. All four nights will be televised LIVE on the www.thecushion.com
50 Non-Wing drivers headline the field along with 39 Super 600 and 21 Restricted drivers ready to race. Pre-entry is still available for Super 600 and Restricted at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com Single day entries are also available for those two divisions. A Non-Wing waiting list is also established for drivers wishing to join the 50-car roster.
Entries from Australia, Arizona, California, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington have been filed. Arizona leads the out of state entries with 25 cars joining the action.
The champions of the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek will join an illustrious roster of former champs such as USAC standout Mitchel Moles, Sprint Car race winners Tristan Guardino and Guage Garcia, Midget winner Michael Faccinto, Tulsa Shootout winners Jake Hagopian, Chris Andrews, and Nikko Panella, World of Outlaws race winner Gio Scelzi, and many more.
The Hoosier Tire California Speedweek is presented by: Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels.
Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Wilwood Brakes, CSI Shocks, Driven Performance, Topline Titanium, and Kaeding Performance. Each fast-time pays $100 in cash courtesy of Hyper Racing. CSI Shocks, Wilwood Brakes, Driven Performance, and Kaeding Performance present the heat races, where all 52 scheduled heat races will have a contingency prize awarded. Hard Chargers will be awarded in all 12 features courtesy of Topline Titanium and Wilwood Brakes. Restricted will also carry a Hard Luck prize, courtesy of Driven Performance.
The Speedweek also thanks MyRacePass, Bullet Impressions, The Cushion, and Creative Vision Printing for their support.
All four nights will feature on site merchandise sales from Bullet Impressions. Hoosier Racing Tires and race fuel will be available each night as well.
Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-27-23)
Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Super 600s 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Super 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Super 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MO
Super 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Super 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA
Super 600s 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Super 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Super 600s 4x Teagen Moles Fresno CA
Super 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 7A Andi Jones Hanford CA
Super 600s 7T Logan Trevino Madera CA
Super 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CA
Super 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CA
Super 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TAS
Super 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Super 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CA
Super 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CA
Super 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Super 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CA
Super 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Super 600s 24AZ JW Henderson Queen Creek AZ
Super 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Super 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CA
Super 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CA
Super 600s 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZ
Super 600s 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Super 600s 51 Dalton Parreira Hanford CA
Super 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Super 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ
Super 600s 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Super 600s 67z Isabell Wilson Goodyear AZ
Super 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 77 Ceil Howe Stratford CA
Super 600s 84 Deegan Irey Alipine CA
Super 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 00 Cody Jessop Madera CA
Non-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 1J Cameron Paul Springville CA
Non-Wing 1SJ Ryan Carter Manteca CA
Non-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Non-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Non-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Non-Wing 2T Taylor Mayhew Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Non-Wing 3AZ Drake Edwards Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 3J Jonny Mederos Visalia CA
Non-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4K Khloe Cotton Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4x Teagen Moles Fresno CA
Non-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Non-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZ
Non-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OK
Non-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WA
Non-Wing 14L Logan Heath Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Non-Wing 20 Shon Deskins Surprise AZ
Non-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Non-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CA
Non-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Non-Wing 28k Kevin Carter Los Banos CA
Non-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Non-Wing 32AZ Tyler Brown Phoenix AZ
Non-Wing 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZ
Non-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CA
Non-Wing 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Non-Wing 49 Cameron La Rose Surprise AZ
Non-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZ
Non-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CA
Non-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Non-Wing 56 Taylor Hall Lincoln CA
Non-Wing 66 Broedy Graham Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CA
Non-Wing 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Non-Wing 67z Isabell Wilson Goodyear AZ
Non-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CA
Non-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Non-Wing 73KK Katey Syra Corcoran CA
Non-Wing 74 Robby Brockman El Cajon CA
Non-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 88R Reilee Phillips Fresno CA
Non-Wing 97 Connor Lundy Peoria AZ
Non-Wing 99 Darren Brown El Cajon CA
Restricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZ
Restricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZ
Restricted 9J Levi Osborne Tracy CA
Restricted 10J Aubri Huckleberry Lemoore CA
Restricted 16s Bryson Sozinho Hanford CA
Restricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CA
Restricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CA
Restricted 25R Brody Rubio Manteca CA
Restricted 29 Jaydon Barnes Goodyear AZ
Restricted 29V Vito Celli Stockton CA
Restricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZ
Restricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CA
Restricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CA
Restricted 66B Blayden Graham Bakersfield CA
Restricted 67z Clayton Wilson Goodyear AZ
Restricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CA
Restricted 77L Landon Jones Hanford CA
Restricted 79 Dash Duinkerken Laton CA
Restricted 95 Nathan Ward Bakersfield CA
Action opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway presented by Impact Transportation and Torgerson Racing, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.
Pit gates open at noon each night of the Speedweek with driver’s meetings at 4:30pm. Lemoore’s driver’s meeting will be one hour later due to the forecasted high temperatures. Each night is a complete show with qualifying and heat races. The top 16 in points will advance directly to the features before B-Mains are held. Each A-Feature starts 22 cars, with Super 600 and Non-Wing racing for 30 laps and $1000 to win each. Restricted also pays $1000 to win in a 25 lap contest each night. The Restricted champion will earn $1500 while champions in Super 600 and Non-Wing each receive $2000. All four nights will be televised LIVE on the www.thecushion.com
50 Non-Wing drivers headline the field along with 39 Super 600 and 21 Restricted drivers ready to race. Pre-entry is still available for Super 600 and Restricted at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com Single day entries are also available for those two divisions. A Non-Wing waiting list is also established for drivers wishing to join the 50-car roster.
Entries from Australia, Arizona, California, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington have been filed. Arizona leads the out of state entries with 25 cars joining the action.
The champions of the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek will join an illustrious roster of former champs such as USAC standout Mitchel Moles, Sprint Car race winners Tristan Guardino and Guage Garcia, Midget winner Michael Faccinto, Tulsa Shootout winners Jake Hagopian, Chris Andrews, and Nikko Panella, World of Outlaws race winner Gio Scelzi, and many more.
The Hoosier Tire California Speedweek is presented by: Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels.
Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Wilwood Brakes, CSI Shocks, Driven Performance, Topline Titanium, and Kaeding Performance. Each fast-time pays $100 in cash courtesy of Hyper Racing. CSI Shocks, Wilwood Brakes, Driven Performance, and Kaeding Performance present the heat races, where all 52 scheduled heat races will have a contingency prize awarded. Hard Chargers will be awarded in all 12 features courtesy of Topline Titanium and Wilwood Brakes. Restricted will also carry a Hard Luck prize, courtesy of Driven Performance.
The Speedweek also thanks MyRacePass, Bullet Impressions, The Cushion, and Creative Vision Printing for their support.
All four nights will feature on site merchandise sales from Bullet Impressions. Hoosier Racing Tires and race fuel will be available each night as well.
Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-27-23)
Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Super 600s 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Super 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Super 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MO
Super 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Super 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA
Super 600s 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Super 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Super 600s 4x Teagen Moles Fresno CA
Super 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 7A Andi Jones Hanford CA
Super 600s 7T Logan Trevino Madera CA
Super 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CA
Super 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CA
Super 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TAS
Super 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Super 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CA
Super 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CA
Super 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Super 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CA
Super 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Super 600s 24AZ JW Henderson Queen Creek AZ
Super 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Super 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CA
Super 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CA
Super 600s 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZ
Super 600s 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Super 600s 51 Dalton Parreira Hanford CA
Super 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Super 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ
Super 600s 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Super 600s 67z Isabell Wilson Goodyear AZ
Super 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 77 Ceil Howe Stratford CA
Super 600s 84 Deegan Irey Alipine CA
Super 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 00 Cody Jessop Madera CA
Non-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 1J Cameron Paul Springville CA
Non-Wing 1SJ Ryan Carter Manteca CA
Non-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Non-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Non-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Non-Wing 2T Taylor Mayhew Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Non-Wing 3AZ Drake Edwards Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 3J Jonny Mederos Visalia CA
Non-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4K Khloe Cotton Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4x Teagen Moles Fresno CA
Non-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Non-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZ
Non-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OK
Non-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WA
Non-Wing 14L Logan Heath Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Non-Wing 20 Shon Deskins Surprise AZ
Non-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Non-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CA
Non-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Non-Wing 28k Kevin Carter Los Banos CA
Non-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Non-Wing 32AZ Tyler Brown Phoenix AZ
Non-Wing 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZ
Non-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CA
Non-Wing 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Non-Wing 49 Cameron La Rose Surprise AZ
Non-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZ
Non-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CA
Non-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Non-Wing 56 Taylor Hall Lincoln CA
Non-Wing 66 Broedy Graham Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CA
Non-Wing 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Non-Wing 67z Isabell Wilson Goodyear AZ
Non-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CA
Non-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Non-Wing 73KK Katey Syra Corcoran CA
Non-Wing 74 Robby Brockman El Cajon CA
Non-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 88R Reilee Phillips Fresno CA
Non-Wing 97 Connor Lundy Peoria AZ
Non-Wing 99 Darren Brown El Cajon CA
Restricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZ
Restricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZ
Restricted 9J Levi Osborne Tracy CA
Restricted 10J Aubri Huckleberry Lemoore CA
Restricted 16s Bryson Sozinho Hanford CA
Restricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CA
Restricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CA
Restricted 25R Brody Rubio Manteca CA
Restricted 29 Jaydon Barnes Goodyear AZ
Restricted 29V Vito Celli Stockton CA
Restricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZ
Restricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CA
Restricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CA
Restricted 66B Blayden Graham Bakersfield CA
Restricted 67z Clayton Wilson Goodyear AZ
Restricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CA
Restricted 77L Landon Jones Hanford CA
Restricted 79 Dash Duinkerken Laton CA
Restricted 95 Nathan Ward Bakersfield CA
|Restricted
1500
800
600
450
325
225
225
225
225
225
|Non-Wing
2000
1000
825
625
475
375
350
350
350
350
|Super 600
2000
1000
825
625
475
375
350
350
350
350
= $18,000
RACE PURSE
RACE PURSE
|Restricted
1000
500
300
200
150
100
100
100
100
100
|Non Wing
1000
625
400
300
225
125
125
125
125
125
|Super 600
1000
625
400
300
225
125
125
125
125
125
=$9,000 nightly
CA Speedweek PR