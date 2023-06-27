Showers and Predicted Heavy Thunderstorms Force Cancellation of 410 Sprint Speed Week Event at Grandview Tuesday, June 27

One of the most anticipated events of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is the Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event this year presented by HVAC Distributors. Unfortunately, a very unstable weather pattern with a forecast of showers and heavy thunderstorms has forced the cancellation of this event Tuesday night, June 27 at the Grandview Speedway.

It’s very disappointing to lose this event as it has always been a star filled thriller for the 410 sprints at Grandview Speedway. But have no fear, the 410 Sprints are returning to Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night July 25 with the first time presentation of the High Limit Sprint Series.

New in 2023, the High Limit Sprints have ignited an abundance of interest throughout the county driven by a very lucrative payoff that attracts the best 410 sprint car drivers in the country.

We at Grandview Speedway and the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series are proud to be one of just twelve tracks in the country chosen to host one of these high profile events.

The Tuesday night, July 25 Rich Mar Florists High Limit 410 Sprint Series powered by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment event will be a stand alone single division event at Grandview.

Time Trials, Heat Race Qualifying and a “B” and “C” Main will lead up to the 40 lap High Limit Feature event that will pay the winner $23,023 to the winner. This is the richest sprint car payoff in the history of Thunder on the Hill. HVAC Distributors are back on board for the High Limit Sprint Show that will also grace the winner with the Honor of the Hodnett Cup.

Drivers chasing this big payoff on the Hill include Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Brian Brown, Michael Kofoid, Zeb Wise, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Anthony Macri, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Justin Peck, and Aaron Reutzel just to name a few.

The High Limits Sprint Car Series is a mid-week racing series led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The mission is to grow sprint car racing and inject more money into the sport.

Adults tickets for this event are $40, children 6-11 $20 and children five and under will be admitted for Free. The Pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

On race night, July 25 gates will open at 4 PM for those spectators who purchased their tickets in advance. Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the Turn 1 Grandstand Gate. General admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM at the front gate. Information on purchasing tickets will be posted on the Grandview Speedway and Thunder on the Hill Racing Series websites shortly.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiator Repairs

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Gates Open 4:30 Advance Tickets Holder may enter at 4 PM

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents. . .

The Rich Mar Florists

High Limit Sprint Car Series

powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment

40 laps $23,023 To Win!

Sprint Cars Taking it to the Limit

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

TOTHR PR