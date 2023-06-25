T-MEZ Speeds Past McIntosh for POWRi Finish

Thomas Meseraull was the solid top driver of the 22-car 30-lap POWRi Feature race until a caution came out and forced a side-by-side restart. The POWRi National Midgets use a backstretch cone to reform the lineup on caution flags for more competitive racing. As Mersaull, nicknamed “T-MEZ,” chose the top side of the track—where he was doing well and leading—second place driver Cannon McIntosh took to the bottom and took the lead when the race restarted.

The lead would hold for five laps before Meseraull, native of San Jose, California, rebounded on the top and pushed ahead of McIntosh for the final five remaining laps.

The race was part of the annual Illinois Speedweek for the POWRi National Midgets. The first two races, at Charleston Speedway and Jacksonville Speedway, were won by Bixby, Oklahoma driver McIntosh. He was certainly the favorite to come up with the double checkers at races’ end but it wasn’t to be on this night.

The Non-Wing POWRi Micro Sprint Feature Presented by Bailey Chassis saw Tyler Kuykendall of Warsaw, Missouri outlast the 16-car field for 20 laps. He almost got passed late in the race but fended off the competition of Oklahoma’s Kale Drake.

The stock car racing on tap for the night saw two terrific finishes as Tim Luttrell won his second feature of 2023 with a late pass on leader Jeremy Nichols. Nichols and Luttrell swapped the lead twice during the 20-lap A-Main feature that closed out the night of racing. The track was rubbered up after the POWRi Midgets and Micro Sprints feature races. The drivers knew they had to be cautious on the gas and brake pedals as it was slick.

In the Street Stock class, Bobby Beiler edged Terry Reed and Rudy Zaragoza for the feature finish. Beiler secured his fourth feature win of the 2023 campaign by leading all 15 laps and just holding off the charging second and third place drivers.

Macon Speedway returns with a full stock car racing program to begin July with the Decatur Building Trades/95Q Fan Appreciation Night. Six racing classes featuring the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds, Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis and the Hornets will be on hand and general admission prices will be down to just $10 get in the main gate.

July 6-7-8 is coming soon with the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals race on Thursday, July 6th with the Herald & Review 100. Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th will see the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars coming for the first time in the 78-year history of the track. A huge fireworks display lights up the Macon sky on Friday the 7th and $10,000-to-win for the USAC National Sprints on Saturday with the Vintage Racing of Illinois series and the Hornets. Three-Day and Two-Day Reserved Seats and General Admission Seat Special prices are now available at maconracing.com.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

POWRi National Midget League

7X-Thomas Meseraull[San Jose, CA]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[Bixby, OK]; 3. 08K-Brody Wake[Lake Havasu City, AZ]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian[Clovis, CA]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[Carl Junction, MO]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff[Mason City, IL]; 7. 26-Chance Crum[Snohomish, WA]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler[St. Louis, MO]; 9. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[Rising Sun, MD]; 10. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[Mesa, AZ]

Engler Machine & Tool Micros By Bailey Chassis

8K-Tyler Kuykendall[Warsaw, MO]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[Collinsville, OK]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[Mesa, AZ]; 4. 72H-Hunter Pruitt[Washington, MO]; 5. 94-Jordan Clary[Edwardsville, IL]; 6. 96-Parker Leek[Warsaw, IN]; 7. 11-Alex Midkiff[Belleville, IL]; 8. 5B-Chad Baldwin[Lincoln, IL]; 9. K24-Kade Ballinger[Lovington, IL]; 10. 4-Chris DiBart[Bella Vista, AR]

Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds

99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 2. J24-Jeremy Nichols[Findlay, IL]; 3. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Breese, IL]; 4. 27-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 6. 28S-Joe Strawkas[Buffalo, IL]; 7. 12L-Bryan Leach[Harvel, IL]; 8. 94-Mark Clary[Edwardsville, IL]; 9. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 10. 71-Jeff Graham[Stonington, IL]

DIRTcar Street Stocks

17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 3. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 4. 78B-Brad Peters[Stonington, IL]; 5. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 6. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 7. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 8. (DNF) 21E-Eric Boomer[Bethany, IL]; 9. (DNF) 57-Kyle Suddarth[Macon, IL]

Macon Speedway PR