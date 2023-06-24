Caden Sarale Sweeps Opening Night of Summer Sizzler at Delta Speedway

Eight-time Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union champion Caden Sarale of Stockton swept the Super 600 and Non-Wing features on a beautiful night at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, during Friday’s opening round of the annual Summer Sizzler. Sarale’s wins came during the fifth points race of the season and each paid $500 to win.



The victories also give Sarale tremendous momentum heading into the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek, June 30 through July 4.



Sarale’s sweep bid began in Non-Wing, where Arizona’s Ashton Torgerson topped the 24 entries in qualifying. Mattix Salmon of Fresno, Austin Torgerson, and 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton were the three heat race winners. Rocklin’s Tucker LaCaze won the 12-lap B-Main.



The 30-lap feature had many twists and turns as well as comers and goes. Eric Botelho of Kerman started on the pole. Multiple cars spun on the front stretch on the first attempt at a start including championship contenders Salmon, Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis and Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp.



On the restart, Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff nabbed the lead. Botelho then stalled in turn one to bring out a caution. He was unable to rejoin the race.



Fifth-starting Sarale restarted second and was part of a train of cars utilizing the high line behind race-leader Perkins. Perkins and Sarale made contact in turn one, allowing Sarale to drive underneath in turn two and complete the pass for the lead on lap 15.



Sarale jumped out to a 1.1 second lead just two laps later. Austin Torgerson spun in turn one for a caution on lap 20. Ashton Torgerson took over second on the restart from Perkins. Austin Wood and Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood tangled, collecting Caden Stoll of Hanford, for a subsequent caution on lap 22.



Ashton Torgerson made a serious bid for the lead in turn one on lap 24, before he and Sarale collided. Torgerson spun to bring out a caution flag.



17th-starting Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos emerged as the newest challenger for Sarale. After a look at the lead, Hill was passed by Nikko Panella for second.



Sarale held on for the win followed by Panella, Hill, 13th starting Yantis, and Braden Chiaramonte of El Cajon. Perkins slipped to sixth.



The Super 600 feature also had its tumultuous moments. Sacramento’s Austin Wood was the top qualifier. Ripon’s Brandon Carey, Stockton’s Alex Panella, and Ashton Torgerson were the heat race winners. Rylee Whitehouse then won the B-Main.



2022 champion Nikko Panella and Sarale made up the all-Stockton driver front row. Panella led lap one but Sarale drove underneath him to lead lap two.



Jett Yantis of Bakersfield, Keaton Mantella of Hanford and Ceil Howe of Stratford tangled to bring out a red flag on lap four. Ripon’s Brandon Carey spun in turn four with just eight laps remaining. The race’s second red flag flew on lap 24 for an engine failure for Colton Huelsmann of Knightsen.



Sarale led the rest of the way for a 1.3 second lead at the checkered flag to complete the Non-Wing and Super 600 feature sweep. Panella finished up the night with his second runner-up of the evening ahead of Wood, Ashton Torgerson, and Izaak Sharp.



2022 Restricted champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta drove back to victory lane on Friday night. Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward, the incoming points leader, led time trials. Hayden Stepps of Oakdale and Mauldin split the eight-lap heat races.



Stepps and Brycen Roush of Riverdale made up the front row for the 25-lap feature. Mauldin started third next to Peyton Whitehouse of Pleasanton.



Stepps and Mauldin charged ahead of the field with a large advantage of over two seconds ahead of Roush in third by just the fifth lap. Mauldin hounded Stepps for the lead as they approached lapped traffic, looking outside on the backstretch on lap nine to no avail.



Lapped traffic placed Stepps and Mauldin side-by-side again, with Mauldin completing the pass on the outside on lap 14. Mauldin drove off for the $300 win followed by Stepps, Roush, Ward, and Stockton’s Vito Celli.



Samantha Dozier of Vacaville won her first-career Jr. Sprints Delta Speedway victory on Friday night. 2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis of Manteca, Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Macken Roush of Riverdale, and Jayden Carey of Ripon were the four heat race victors.



Dozier lined up outside of polesitter Easton Wright of Martinez with a 20-lap main event ahead of them. Dozier took the lead on the opening lap with Macken Roush in second position. The caution flew for a multi-car skirmish in turn four on lap five.



Davis used the restart to take over third and join the lead battle between Dozier and Roush. The top-three ran nose-to-tail before Davis slowed on lap 17. Roush showed a nose several times but Samantha Dozier hung on for the win followed by Roush, Stepps, David Anderson of Clayton, and Carey.



The Summer Sizzler continues with points race six on Saturday night.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – June 23, 2023 Points Race No. 5



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 24-Caden Sarale[2]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[4]; 4. 02-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 5. 24S-Izaak Sharp[5]; 6. 21-Raio Salmon[13]; 7. 19-Nate Matherly[11]; 8. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 9. 12-Alex Panella[8]; 10. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[9]; 11. 30-Isabel Barnes[10]; 12. 2B-Eric Botelho[14]; 13. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[15]; 14. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[17]; 15. 5-Mattix Salmon[12]; 16. 55J-Jayden Huppert[20]; 17. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[22]; 18. 15K-Kyle Cravotta[21]; 19. (DNF) 27-Brandon Carey[7]; 20. (DNF) 11-Keaton Mantella[19]; 21. (DNF) 77-Ceil Howe[18]; 22. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[16]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[6]; 3. 20-Dalton Hill[17]; 4. 4-Jett Yantis[13]; 5. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[11]; 6. 35-Carsen Perkins[2]; 7. 19-Tucker LaCaze[16]; 8. 5-Mattix Salmon[7]; 9. 82-Brent Brooks[14]; 10. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 11. 24S-Izaak Sharp[9]; 12. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 13. 4K-Khloe Cotton[19]; 14. 9-Dustin Phillips[18]; 15. (DNF) 02-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 16. (DNF) 2-Austin Wood[12]; 17. (DNF) 2C-Caden Stoll[10]; 18. (DNF) 27-Isabel Barnes[15]; 19. (DNF) 2B-Eric Botelho[1]; 20. (DNF) 28K-Kevin Carter[20]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[3]; 2. 98-Hayden Stepps[1]; 3. 17B-Brycen Roush[2]; 4. 95-Nathan Ward[9]; 5. 29V-Vito Celli `[5]; 6. 75-Josiah Vega[6]; 7. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[4]; 8. 25R-Brody Rubio[8]; 9. 58C-Clay Mibach[12]; 10. 120-Niko Simoes[7]; 11. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[10]; 12. 76-TK OBrien[13]; 13. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[11]; 14. 9J-Levi Osborne[15]; 15. 11X-Dustin Snow[14]; 16. 16S-Bryson Sozinho[16]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[2]; 2. 17M-Mackcen Roush[4]; 3. 99-Heston Stepps[6]; 4. 3D-David Anderson[12]; 5. 11E-Easton Wright[1]; 6. 12-Haven Sherman[8]; 7. 55X-Maya Mauldin[5]; 8. 117-Alex Ranuio[10]; 9. 26-Dylan Silva[9]; 10. 55J-Jayden Carey[7]; 11. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[11]; 12. (DNF) 96-Briggs Davis[3]; 13. (DNF) 5T-Austin Turner[13]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR