Rain and Scattered Storms Cause Grandview Speedway Races to Be Rained Out Saturday, Pa Speedweek Next Race This Tuesday June 27

Well, it had to end sooner or later.

After suffering through a miserable month of April with four Saturday night races being rained out, Grandview Speedway was on a roll spinning off seven straight NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race programs in a row, but overnight and morning rain along with scattered storms returned Saturday (June 24) causing the cancellation of Saturday’s planned race program.

The race program was to feature the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a two-division show on 90’s night The 90’s night theme was a trip back in time historically for racers and fans, as well as a roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing for the fans at just $10.

With the rain out of the June 24 program, the 90’s night promotion has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 22, which will again feature the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman plus the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers in action. Any 1990's era drivers that are interested in attending should contact Tina Rogers through the Grandview Speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

The next racing event will be the third Thunder on the Hill Racing Series program of the season with the annual visit of the Pa Posse 410 Sprint Cars running in the Pennsylvania Speedweek Series on Tuesday, June 27 starting at 7:30 pm. The race program is always one of the most anticipated events of the year, and will be sponsored by HVAC Distributors Partners for Success. Tuesday night’s show will also include the 358 Modifieds, for another outstanding two-division race program.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, children ages 6-11 are $10, while kids ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $40, and a license is not required.

Next Saturday night will be another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

On Saturday, July 1 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Saturday’s program will also be a special night for the younger fans, as there will be a kid’s money scramble. The kids will be divided into three age groups, and sent scrambling to pick up as many scattered coins as they can in a certain amount of time!

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Saturday, July 1 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, MASS Sprints – 7:30 pm NOTE: MAKE-UP DATE FOR SPORTSMAN

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. – T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Grandview Speedway PR