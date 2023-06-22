Lincoln IL Speedway To Host Summer Nationals & Midget SpeedWeek Sunday Night

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals are set for their 2023 visit to Lincoln Speedway this Sunday, June 25, racing for an increased $7,500 to win. Making the show even bigger than it normally is, will be the POWRi Illinois Midget SpeedWeek and the Summit Modified Nationals. The tripleheader of racing is a can’t miss on race fans’ calendars.

In addition to the extra $2,500 put on top of the winner share in the Lincoln Speedway Super Late Model purse for Sunday, a lot of extra cash was added to this year’s Summer National point fund. Not only will there be an overall winner of the standings, but each week will also award the top drivers of the week for their success. Brian Shirley won the first week’s championship and claimed $10,000 for his effort.

Week #2 action started in Moberly, MO with Billy Moyer, Jr. taking the win. The tour then moved on to Davenport, IA where Ashton Winger found victory lane. The Thursday night race at Spoon River Speedway was canceled due to equipment issues at the track. Leading up to the Lincoln Speedway event on Sunday will be Brownstown on Friday night and Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway on Saturday.

When it comes to the overall standings as of June 22, Jason Feger of Bloomington, IL leads the points followed by Frank Heckanast, Jr., Bob Gardner, Ashton Winger, and Brian Shirley.

In the Summit Modified Nationals class, St. Charles, MO driver, Kyle Steffens, is atop the standings by 36 markers over Tyler Nicely. Zeke McKenzie, Allen Weisser, and Mike McKinney are top five competitors. The Lincoln field of cars is expected to be strong on Sunday, which is typical of the class at the 1/4-mile oval. The field will be racing for $1,500 to win.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the POWRi Illinois Midget SpeedWeek. It will be the first time that the actual SpeedWeek has fallen on the Summer National date but Midgets have been a part of the Summer National Sunday’s in the past.

Entering the illustrious Illinois SPEEDWeek in the POWRi National Midget League points picture, Corbin Rueschenberg of Mesa, Arizona continues to impress while establishing a solid one-hundred-fifty-point lead. Corbin will look to continue the consistency needed to claim checkers in the championship chase.

Pit gates open on Sunday at 2:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5. All access pit pass for pits and stands are available for $40 or $20 for kids 11 and under.

Lincoln Speedway PR