Pepperjack Kennels Twin 100s to Pay $10K to Win Each Night at Five Flags Speedway

PepperJack Kennels has teamed up with the ASA Southern Super Series and Five Flags Speedway for the PepperJack Kennels Twin 100s, Friday and Saturday July 21 and 22. Each night of Super Late Model competition will pay $10,000 to win. The overall winner of the weekend will also receive an unprecedented prize package towards the 56th annual Snowball Derby presented by Hooters!

The stars of the ASA Southern Super Series will be in action including Bubba Pollard, Casey Roderick, Matt Craig, Jake Finch, and many more. The 2022 Snowball Derby champion Derek Thorn of Bakersfield, Calif. returns to Florida’s panhandle to compete for the lucrative prizes.

Each night is also part of the Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series for rounds two and three of the season and presented by American Welding Society.

The overall winner will earn incentives and prizes for the Snowball Derby such as: four sets of tires, eight passes to the PepperJack Kennels VIP hospitality, eight week-long pit passes, the race entry fee, track rental for testing the weekend before the Derby, and 25 gallons of race fuel!

Pinellas Park, Florida’s Stephen Nasse and Thorn split the 2022 edition of the PepperJack Kennels Twin 100s last April. 32 Super Late Models competed with both nights of racing live on www.RacingAmerica.tv Racing America will televise both nights of the 2023 PJK 100s as well.

PepperJack Kennels provides professional Retriever training and handling for both field trials and gun dogs from its world-class facilities in Wisconsin and California. Its programs focus on all aspects of retriever training from a puppy head start program, basic obedience to gun dog training. Field Trial Training is PJK’s most advanced training program.

For more information about PepperJack Kennels, visit www.PepperJackKennels.com

Pepperjack Kennels PR