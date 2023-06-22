NASCAR Chicago Street Race Partners with Broadway in Chicago for National Anthem Prior to The Loop 121 on July 1

Today, NASCAR announced that it will partner with Broadway in Chicago to kick off the Chicago Street Race Weekend with a special national anthem performance by theater star Roman Banks prior to The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Banks was recently announced to play the title role of ‘Michael Jackson’ in the first national tour of MJ. The Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour begins a tour of its own in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from Aug. 1 – Sept. 2.

“For NASCAR, this weekend is really about celebrating all-things-Chicago, of which its internationally renowned theater community is a quintessential part,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Much in the same way that the Chicago Street Race is drawing visitors from every corner of the globe, Broadway in Chicago has helped to drive global tourism to this city with its roster of world-class productions, and we are proud to partner with them to help make Chicago the star of the show this Fourth of July weekend.”

Banks is set to perform the national anthem live in advance of the Xfinity Series’ inaugural The Loop 121 street race, which will be broadcast nationally on USA network at 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 1. He became the first person of color to play Evan in Dear Evan Hansen, on Broadway and is also an alumnus of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“It’s a dream come true to lead the first national company of MJ and, especially, to play our opening night in Chicago this August,” said Banks. “I’m so excited to celebrate that opportunity with my return to Chicago for the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend. The city’s energy is electric surrounding both our show and the race, and I’m thrilled to keep that spirit going!”

To learn more about Broadway in Chicago, visit broadwayinchicago.com.

NASCAR PR