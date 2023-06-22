Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Celebrates 10th Season

As NASCAR commemorates its 75th Anniversary season, it’s going back to its roots with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series to celebrate the most prestigious series of races in Late Model Stock Car racing as the 10th season of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown opens up Saturday, July 1, at South Boston Speedway.

First run in 2012, the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown features three famed short tracks – South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. The series opens on Saturday, July 1, at South Boston with the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, followed by the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley on July 22. It all wraps up at with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville on September 23.

“The Virginia Triple Crown features the largest three NASCAR Late Model Stock Car races, and we are so excited to get it kicked off here at South Boston Speedway on July 1,” said South Boston General Manager Chase Brashears. “The Triple Crown continually brings the best of the best in Late Model Stock racing together to compete head-to-head across three different tracks and puts this discipline of racing on a large stage. For South Boston Speedway specifically, our Triple Crown race is always our largest event by far and is of huge importance to our facility and community.”

Corey Heim won the 2022 contest at South Boston over Jacob Borst as the two crashed at the finish line in a dramatic race to the finish.

The premise of the Virginia Triple Crown is simple – the driver with the best average finish during the three races earns the payout. The winner receives $7,000, while second place gets $2,000 and third earns $1,000.

Peyton Sellers is the reigning Virginia Triple Crown champion and a four-time winner of the title, having also won in 2013, 2014 and 2018. Lee Pulliam is the only other multi-time winner of the Virginia Triple Crown, winning it in 2015 and 2019.

"Winning the Triple Crown is something that for me, being a Virginia native, it means you're beating the best of the best in your home state,” said Sellers. “Over the past years, this has attracted drivers from all over, and it means a lot to be able to represent Virginia, competing in the Virginia Triple Crown. These are three very unique tracks as you go from banked asphalt at South Boston to the flat, low-grip track at Langley, to the high-braking concrete of Martinsville."

Langley’s 15th annual Hampton Heat makes up the second leg of the Virginia Triple Crown, which was won last year by Jared Fryer. In just his third attempt at the race, Fryer was the 10th different driver to win the race in the previous 10 events.

“Seeing this great event eclipse into its 10th running is all we could have dreamed of back when Clay, Cathy [Rice, from South Boston Speedway] and I initially talked of developing the Virginia Triple Crown,” said Langley Speedway Owner Bill Mullis. “With the support of a great Late Model foundation in Virginia and surrounding states, this series has become synonymous with Late Model competition in the region. The fan support that has grown behind these three great races has created fantastic recognition for the drivers and tracks. For this support from the racing community and fans, we are very thankful and proud to be part of the Virginia Triple Crown.”

Martinsville’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 wraps up the Virginia Triple Crown with a fall showdown under the lights. First held in 1985, the event is the biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race of the year. Sellers is the defending winner of the event, earning his first win in the event in his 15th attempt.

“The Virginia Triple Crown has become the title to win in the Late Model community and it’s so important to have this platform to showcase the talented drivers who are racing at short tracks across the country,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “We have three historic tracks hosting the top three Late Model Stock Races of the season, and the racing delivers every year for the fans. The format ensures it will all come down to the finale, and the buildup over all three races will make the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 that much more exciting as we crown the champion in September.”

The three races at South Boston on July 1, Langley on July 22, and Martinsville on September 23 will be streamed live on FloRacing.

Tickets for the opener of the Virginia Triple Crown at South Boston may be purchased at southbostonspeedway.com. Tickets for the second leg of the series at Langley are available at langley-speedway.com. For tickets to the finale at Martinsville, fans can go to martinsvillespeedway.com.

Fans can stay connected to NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action, including Virginia Late Model Triple Crown updates, at nascar.com/roots.

NASCAR PR