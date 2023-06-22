NASCAR Signs on with Cuervo® as the Official Tequila of the Inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR announced that it will feature Cuervo as the official tequila partner of the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend, held in Grant Park from July 1-2. Central to the partnership, the Cuervo Fountain Club, a sold-out premium hospitality area, will offer luxury food and drink options to patrons throughout the race weekend along with a premier viewing and entertainment experience in line with the history and tradition of the Jose Cuervo family of brands.

“While NASCAR and Cuervo are both brands with long, storied histories, this is also a partnership between two organizations that are dedicated to a future of bold innovation,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “With their new Cristalino expression, Cuervo is clearly committed to breaking new ground, much like we’re doing here in Chicago with the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.”

Throughout the weekend, Cuervo will be highlighting its latest expression, Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino, a vibrant tequila meant for kicking high-energy occasions into gear. It is a 100% blue agave reposado tequila that looks clear, yet retains the complexity and flavor characteristics of an aged tequila. The brand’s first-ever Cristalino is matured in new American white oak and blended with a delicate amount of Tradicional Añejo and the ultra-premium Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo for an additional layer of complexity.



The Cuervo Fountain Club provides fans the comfort of a reserved seat at the start/finish line with unique sightlines directly in front of Buckingham Fountain, with access to a premium club space situated behind the seating area. For more information on Cuervo Fountain Club and other ticket packages, visit NASCARChicago.com.

In addition to Cuervo Fountain Club naming rights, fans in the Chicago area will see racing-themed promotions and offers featuring the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend logo at retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the Chicagoland area. These promotions will be brought to life with the support of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois, the preferred distributor of the Cuervo brand across Illinois and an early supporter of the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend.

“Our team recognized the passion and commitment that NASCAR was bringing to Chicago and it aligned perfectly with our vision to support hospitality as the engine to drive tourism and the economic resurgence across the Chicagoland area,” said Michael Thompson, Executive Vice President/General Manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois. “We are honored to represent the Cuervo brand and are grateful that the Proximo team shared in our excitement to get this partnership across the finish line.”

To learn more about Cuervo, fans over 21-years of age can visit cuervo.com.

NASCAR PR