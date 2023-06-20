UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Named Official Health Care Partner of NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR announced UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will serve as the Official Health Care Partner of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend. As an event partner, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will have official naming rights to the Infield Care Center, where it will provide care for drivers, crew, and NASCAR staff.

AdventHealth, a Florida-based health system with more than 50 hospital campuses in nine states, has been a longtime sponsor within NASCAR, working as a founding partner and official healthcare provider at Daytona International Speedway since 2016. The health system is also the entitlement partner of the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race and Heart of America 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth is a joint venture between the University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth.

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with AdventHealth at the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “As a longtime partner at Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth has always demonstrated an ability to support the health and safety of our personnel, and we look forward to bringing that same high standard of care to the Chicago Street Race Weekend by working with UChicago Medicine AdventHealth.”

An academic health system based on Chicago’s South Side, UChicago Medicine has a controlling interest in UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, which includes four Illinois hospitals in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale and La Grange along with a network of nearly 50 physicians’ offices and outpatient locations in AdventHealth’s Great Lakes Region.

“As an organization with a rich history of partnership with the Daytona International Speedway and its drivers, we’re thrilled to be the Official Health Care Partner for the first-ever Chicago Street Race,” said Thor Thordarson, president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth. “We have the experience not only to provide top-level care at NASCAR races, but also as a leader in providing whole-person health care in the Chicagoland area.”

“As a Level 1 trauma center and an EMS resource hospital on the South Side, we know we have a critical role to play by having our top-notch physicians and nurses onsite at the Chicago Street Race during this race,” said Tom Jackiewicz, president of UChicago Medicine, the UChicago health system. “Like NASCAR, providing high-quality emergency medical care takes a team working together, so we will be ready to provide medical direction and medical care.”

For more information on UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, the Official Health Care Partner of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, visit www.healthychicagoland.org.

NASCAR PR