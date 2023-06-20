NHMS and Murph’s NH Team Up to Create One-of-a-Kind Reusable Bags to Support New England Children in Need

When Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter (SCCNH) Director Danielle Cyr first saw the reusable bags created by Murph’s NH, she immediately sprang into action to create a new way for funds to be raised for New England children in need. Cyr rallied the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) Operations team to gather as many past event banners as possible from around the property to send to Liam Murphy, founder and owner of Murph’s NH so he could work his magic. The result is an entire collection of one-of-a-kind reusable tote bags available for race fans to purchase with 20% of the proceeds benefitting SCCNH.

“We’re always looking for new fun ways to raise funds for the countless organizations who dedicate their efforts to New England children in need,” said Cyr, who also serves as New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Director of Marketing. “Typically, the banners we aren’t able to use anymore are thrown out, but now we have a creative way to repurpose the banners to offer race fans their own piece of New Hampshire Motor Speedway history while also helping local children in need. It’s a win all around.”

The bags are available for purchase online at MurphsNH.com/Collections/ Murphs-x-SCC for $80 (15” x 13” x 10” large eight-gallon tote) and $60 (10.5” x 9.5” x 8” small five-gallon tote). They will also be available for purchase in the Fan Zone at NHMS during the July 14-16 NASCAR weekend.

“With generous banner donations from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, we’re able to give the banners a new life while also supporting Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Murphy. “Partnerships like this are a great representation of what we stand for – sustainability, community and fun! We’re honored to be a part of this year’s race festivities.”

Londonderry, N.H. based Murph’s NH was able to repurpose 1,200 square feet of banners to create 100 bags. Each tote takes about 45 minutes to create, from receiving the raw material to a finished tote, utilizing approximately 12 square feet of banner per tote. The durable tote bags are made almost entirely of recycled materials, and each bag has a unique design, as each banner is different, giving each bag owner a one-of-a-kind piece.

Funds raised from Murph’s tote bag sales will be added to those raised throughout the year and then distributed this December in the form of grants to local nonprofits that support children in need. For more information, please contact Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter Director Danielle Cyr at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities events on the charity website and by following on Facebook (@SCC.NH), Twitter (@SCCNHMS) and Instagram (@SCCNHMS). To donate directly to SCCNH, please visit SpeedwayCharities.org/Donate/# NewHampshire.

NHMS PR