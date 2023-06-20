Red Cross Invites Blood Donors to Pocono Raceway for 18th Annual Blood Drive

The American Red Cross invites the community to attend the 18th Annual Pocono Raceway Blood Drive and Ride for the Red on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Patients count on the generosity of blood donors especially around holiday weeks, including the Fourth of July. The goal of this year’s blood drive is to collect more than 110 units of blood.

BLOOD DRIVE The blood drive takes place at the Pocono Raceway Media Center located at 1234 Long Pond Road, Long Pond, PA 18334 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donors are asked to enter through the Tunnel Entrance/Gate #1 on Long Pond Road.

Blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code POCONO.

Those who come to donate blood will receive an exclusive American Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last, and an Italian ice treat, courtesy of Rita's of Brodheadsville, PA. All presenting donors will also be entered into a prize drawing for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23, 2023, courtesy of Pocono Raceway:

Grand Prize

(4) 300-level shaded grandstand tickets, (4) pit passes and (4) scanner rentals

$700 value

Second Prize

(4) 200-level grandstand tickets

$320 value

RIDE FOR THE RED Drive a lap around ‘The Tricky Triangle’ at Pocono Raceway in your own vehicle during the Ride for the Red from 12 to 7 p.m. Drivers can give a financial donation of their choice to benefit American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Blood donors can participate in the Ride for the Red before donating blood. You do not need to donate blood to participate in the Ride for the Red.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Pocono Raceway PR