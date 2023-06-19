Bloomsburg Fair Raceway presents twin features for SpeedSTRs & 602 Crate Sportsman on Thursday, June 22 + FWD 4-Cylinders and Slingshots

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be back in action this Thursday, June 22 at 7:00 pm with double features for the All-Pro SpeedSTRs and 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds.

The night of racing will open with the rain-postponed SpeedSTR and Sportsman features from June 8 and will then be followed by a compete show of heats and features for those two classes plus the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots.

Best of all the grandstand admission is just $15 for the double mains.

The originally slated Twin-17s for the Sportsman Modifieds has been nixed in lieu of the make-up and regular features on tap.

The All-Pro SpeedSTRs will be set for their fifth and sixth outings of the season. Thanks to his Twin-17 lap wins on May 11, Briggs Danner has moved into a tie at the top of the current standings with Steve Buckwalter heading into Thursday’s race meet. Buckwalter has been the mark of consistency thus far with top three finishes each time out including a win on Opening Night.

Danner, meanwhile, will be looking to add to his record of most Bloomsburg wins that presently stands at five. Three of those wins have come with the USAC East Coast Sprints.

12-year old Paulie Hartwig III, has been quite the surprise this season with the 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds. The young talent has two victories and is seated at the top of the points after three races run to date. He leads the way over veteran Mike Schane and local star Matt Yoder.

The FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks are back on track with their fourth feature of the season. The class has been ultra-competitive to say the least. The cars get very dicey around the 3/8-mile oval and thus far with three races this year and two previous in 2022 there has yet to be a repeat winner.

Tim Raup, the latest visitor to Victory Lane, is the point leader over Kevin Doud.

Andrew Turpin began the season with three straight wins with the Slingshots and then a third in the June 8 All Star Slingshot Super National feature giving him control of the point standings.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

Coming up on Thursday, June 29 the PASS 305 Sprints will be on the card along with the All-Pro SpeedSTRs, FWD 4-Cylinders and Slingshots. The Carte Sportsman Modifieds have the night off.

The IMCA Modifieds, whom were rained out in June 8, will be back for their make-up feature as part of the August 3 program.

ARDC returns on August 31. They will run the make-up June 8 race plus a regular show which is already slated for them that evening.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR