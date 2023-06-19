$10 Grandstand Admission Saturday at Grandview Speedway With Modified and Sportsman Double-Header on 90’s Night

Fans will have a chance to take a trip back in time this Saturday night when Grandview Speedway presents 90’s night.

The highlight of the night will be the roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing, as fans will pay just $10 for a complete night of NASCAR Modified and Sportsman competition.

The 1990’s were known for many things including Friends on TV, the rise of the Internet, the fall of the Soviet Union, the invention of the digital camera and smartphones, even Snapchat and Instagram to name a few.

Some of the top happenings at Grandview Speedway during the 90’s included Craig Von Dohren picking up his third point title in 1990 followed by another in 1992, as Tom Mayberry was champion in between in 1991. Duane Howard was the champion for the first time in his career in 1993, with two more championships in 1996 and 1997. Davey Wenger was top man in 1994, with Ray Swinehart grabbing the point title twice in 1995 and 1998. Terry Meitzler rounded out the decade winning the points title in 1999.

During the decade of the 1990’s the Late Models joined the NASCAR Modifieds in action every Saturday night. Some of the top happenings with this division include Dean Stoudt winning the first of his four-point championships in 1990, followed by titles in 1991, and 1993. Jon Kellner who had a great run in the late 80’s won his fifth and final point title in 1992.

Other drivers who won single Late Model point titles in the 90’s include John Geisler who won his third and final point championship in 1994, Terry Bartik in 1995, Ed Aiken in 1996, Lou Egrie in 1997, Chuck Schultz winning his first title in 1998, and Jeff Teets rounded out the decade with the title in 1999.

Fans are encouraged to wear 1990’s era t-shirts to the track to enjoy a fun night, and a trip down memory lane, as well as a complete night of exciting current day NASCAR racing action.

This Saturday night will be another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

On Saturday, June 24 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Grandstand admission is just $10, ages 9 and under will be admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers this week are Brett Gilmore, Adrianna Delliponti and Kyle Smith, who will be on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be returning to Grandview Speedway to record the race events this Saturday for the third of six selected Saturday night programs, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis.

Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be splitting the race program into two separate shows. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

This past Saturday night saw Ryan Watt pick up his first T.P. Trailer Modified win of the season, moving him up to sixth in points, just outside the top five in the chase for the championship.

Brett Kressley continues as the point leader after another stellar run, finishing up second to Watt in the feature event, and challenging for the win late. Craig Von Dohren moved into the second slot in the championship chase after another solid top five outing finishing up fourth, while Jeff Strunk slipped to third in points after getting involved in an early race mishap and exiting the feature early. Tim Buckwalter maintains fourth in points after running up front with Kressley and challenging for the win, ending up with a third place outing, while Doug Manmiller completes the top five in points after a sixth pace feature run.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 2243, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 2179, 3. Jeff Strunk – 1990, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 1834, 5. Doug Manmiller – 1690, 6. Ryan Watt – 1681, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 1651, 8. Eddie Strada – 1590, 9. Mike Lisowski – 1468, 10, Bobby Trapper Jr. – 1462.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman saw yet another new winner, as Ronnie Solomon scored his first career win on Saturday night, becoming the eight different winner in as many races this season.

Logan Watt continues to lead the championship standings after a sixth place run on Saturday, with Brian Hirthler scoring a late race third to slightly cut into Watt’s point lead and sit second in points. Kyle Smith sits third in points after scoring a seventh place run in Saturday’s main event, while Cody Manmiller sits fourth in points after scoring an eighth place run. Logan Bauman had another strong run to net a fifth place finish to sit fifth in points entering this week’s upcoming action.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 2142, 2. Brian Hirthler – 1971, 3. Kyle Smith – 1894, 4. Cody Manmiller – 1700, 5. Logan Bauman – 1605, 6. Brett Gilmore – 1586, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 1535, 8. Addison Meitzler – 1489, 9. Adrianna Delliponti – 1444, 10. Ryan Graver – 1371.

Saturday July 1 will be another two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman along with a Kids Money Scramble.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Saturday, July 1 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

