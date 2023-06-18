Grandview Speedway Quick Results - June 17, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, June 24 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The race program on June 24 will be titled 90’s Night, and feature a trip back in time, as grandstand admission for this two-division program will be rolled back to 1990’s pricing at just $10! Children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge, while pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Following the Saturday night program will be the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series on Tuesday, June 27 featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series. The 410 Sprints will be joined by the 358 Modifieds for a tremendous double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): RYAN WATT, Brett Kressley, Tim Buckwalter, Craig Von Dohren, Louden Reimert, Doug Manmiller, Craig Whitmoyer, Mike Lisowski, Jared Umbenhauer, Ray Swinehart, Mike Gular, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Bobby Trapper Jr., Kevin Graver Jr., Jimmy Leiby, Jesse Leiby, Joe Funk, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Chris Gambler, Eric Kormann, Nate Brinker, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Chris Esposito, Darrin Schuler, Jeff Strunk, John Willman, Eric Biehn

DID NOT QUALIFY: Ron Haring Jr., Glenn Owens, Mark Kratz, Bobby Trapper Sr.

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): RONNIE SOLOMON, Mike Schneck Jr., Brian Hirthler, Dakota Kohler, Logan Bauman, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Cody Manmiller, BJ Joly, Jesse Landis, Zane Roth, Adrianna Delliponti, Jesse Hirthler, Decker Swinehart, Mark Kemmerer, Ryan Graver, Nathan Mohr, Colton Perry, Michael Burrows, Dylan Swinehart, Addison Meitzler, Parker Guldin, Nicholas Hamm, Brett Gilmore, Kenny Bock, Tom Miller Sr.

DID NOT QUALIFY: Andy Ressler, Molly Struss, Tyler James, Mark Mohr, Tom Miller Jr., Zach Steffey, Kyle Hartzell, TJ Mayberry, Mark Gaugler, Keith Haring, Nate Horn, Kaitlyn Bailey

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Saturday, July 1 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENTS THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR