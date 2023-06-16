Josette Roach will pilot a jet-powered dragster at 280 miles per hour at KSHE Night of Fire & Thunder at World Wide Technology Raceway on July 1

Josette Roach, 28, of Saint Augustine, Florida, will pilot a jet-powered dragster at more than 280 miles per hour on Saturday, July 1, at World Wide Technology Raceway’s KSHE Night of Fire & Thunder Spectacular brought to you in part by Travers Automotive and RV.

Roach, a racer since the age of 16, will face off against Zach Costello of Romeoville, Illinois, in a similar jet-powered dragster in two rounds of eliminations on July 1. The Jet Cars’ flames will light up the nighttime sky and the afterburners will rattle the windows of nearby buildings.

The fire-belching Jet Cars are fielded by Larsen Motorsports of Palm Bay, Florida. Larsen Motorsports is operated by Chris and Elaine Larsen. Elaine is an accomplished Jet Car pilot who retired from competition last year.

In 2015, Roach graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree with high honor. After experimenting in music, theater, cheer and even biomedical sciences, Josette decided to pursue her passion in the industry she grew up in. She has been a part of the Larsen Motorsports team since 2017. In 2019, she received a full-time job offer with the team and has been hooked ever since. With 11 years of drag racing experience and one year of jet dragster experience, 2022 was Josette’s first season as a primary driver for the House of Kolor Jet Racing Team.

Larsen Motorsports, founded in 2006, partners with Florida Tech to give students hands-on training and promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculums that can be put to use in the Larsen’s 30,000-square foot facility.

The action-packed holiday event kicks off the Fourth-of-July Weekend on July 1 and includes:

Spectacular fireworks show at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Jet Cars – two jet-powered dragsters, blazing the track with earth-shaking passes at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Exotic Mid-West Drag Racing Series Pro Modified dragsters – 230 miles per hour in the quarter mile.

Alcohol Funny Cars – pounding the pavement at more than 260 miles per hour.

It’s the perfect way for the family to begin the celebration of the Independence Day Weekend. Students are half-price and kids 12 and under are free. Gates open at 10 a.m. on July 1. The Pro Mod driver autograph session begins at 4 p.m., followed by drag racing at 5 p.m. The Larson Motorsports Jet Cars will rock the property at 7:30 and 9:30 and the fireworks spectacular launches at 9:40.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

Admission:

Adult: $30.

Students 13-17: $15.

Kids 12 & under: FREE.

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

Noon -- Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service Sportsman racing.

4 p.m. -- Pro Mod autograph session in the pavilion on the midway.

5 p.m.-12 a.m. – Pro racing, including Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service Pro Mods and Alcohol Funny Cars.

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. -- Jet Cars.

9:35 p.m. -- Fireworks brought to you by Captain Jim’s Fireworks.

WWTR PR