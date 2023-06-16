Chicago Street Race and The NASCAR Foundation Announce “Fueling the Fight to End Hunger” Fundraiser

Today, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and The NASCAR Foundation announced “Fueling the Fight to End Hunger,” an exclusive fundraising dinner at Steak 48, 615 N. Wabash, Chicago, to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository, a Chicago-based non-profit organization that strives to end hunger by connecting neighbors with healthy food and advancing solutions that address the root causes of hunger, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Chicago.

NASCAR drivers, celebrities and Chicago notables will be in attendance for the event scheduled for June 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event is one of many that will highlight NASCAR’s presence in downtown Chicago for its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race and will feature full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with support from The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett, and JC Brooks Band over Fourth of July Weekend, July 1-2. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit NASCARChicago.com.

“As part of race week for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, we are proud to join with The NASCAR Foundation for the Fueling the Fight to End Hunger event to help those in need in the Chicagoland community,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “As residents of Chicago, our team will continue to support the Food Depository to have a positive impact in the community.”

To download Greater Chicago Food Depository, The NASCAR Foundation, and/or Chicago Street Race logos, click here.

Opened in 2017 in River North, Steak 48 specializes in presenting the highest quality seafood, steaks, wine, and cocktails creating an original, memorable fine-dining experience. Steak 48 has a strong commitment to the community and is comping the evening’s offerings so that the Food Depository can receive the maximum donation.

“On behalf of my fellow board members and the entire staff of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, I want to express our deep gratitude for this opportunity to partner with NASCAR to help in our mission to end hunger. NASCAR wants to showcase the beauty of our city to a national audience and become a long-term partner in our community,” said Leon Walker, Managing Principal of DL3 Realty, a Food Depository board member and fundraising dinner sponsor. “As I wrap up 9 years in service to the board this month, I am proud to partner with NASCAR on this event and highlight our continued philanthropic commitment to a more equitable Chicago.”

Individual tickets are available for a $1,000 donation and event sponsorships range from $5,000 to $20,000. Sponsor packages include admission to the races on Saturday, July 1st and Sunday, July 2nd as well as VIP viewing for concerts taking place over the weekend.

For more information and to register to participate, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Chicago.

NASCAR PR