Next Show for the Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Pa 410 Sprint Speed Week & 358 Mods Set for Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday night, June 27 the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns to the Grandview Speedway for the HVAC Distributors Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds Doubleheader. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The 410 Sprints will chase a $10,000 payday in the 35 lap Hodnett Cup as the 358 Modified winner will collect a $3,000 winner’s check for the 30 lap main event.

A key story for the 358 Modifieds is the eye catching bonus posted by Pioneer Pole Buildings where a first time Thunder 358 Modified feature winner will collect a $2,000 bonus. THAT’S $5,000 TO WIN A 30 LAP FEATURE ! What a way to remember that first Thunder win.

In August of 2022, Alex Yankowski was the first driver to collect the PPB $2,000 bonus, and it certainly was a joyous victory lane celebration. $5,000 to win your first ever modified feature is a real thrill.

The PPB Bonus was on the line once again Tuesday night, June 13 for the Modifieds and again the racing was intense. Eddie Strada and Justin Grim were both looking for their first win and dominated the early laps of the race. Strada moved in front and held the top spot until lap 21 when Jeff Strunk powered to the lead and went on for the win. Strada and Grim will go after the bonus again.

Jordan Watson of Milford, DE made his career first start at Grandview on Tuesday night and got off to a good start by winning the heat race. Watson gained some valuable track experience and plans to return to the Thunder Series event on Tuesday, June 27 to try and claim the PPB Bonus. Danny Bouc of Pipersville, PA was also in chase of his first Thunder win on Tuesday night. In the late stages of the race, Bouc was in the hunt for the win and finished a strong fourth. Bouc as well, knows that a $5,000 Thunder win is within reach on the “Hill”.

Another driver to watch is Kyle Smith. On Tuesday night, Smith won the consolation and started nineteenth in the feature. Smith powered his way to the front to finish a solid eighth in the 30 lap feature. That first Thunder win is close for Kyle Smith as well.

Other drivers with an eye on the PPB $5,000 first time winner’s payoff include Louden Reimert, Mike Lisowski, Craig Whitmoyer, Jimmy Leiby and Logan Watt just to name a few.

Special thanks to Bob Greene and Pioneer Pole Buildings for sparking this additional interest and incentive for drivers chasing that first and memorable Thunder on the Hill 358 Modified victory.

The Tuesday, June 27 show will open with time trials for the 410 Sprints followed by heat race qualifying for both the 410 Sprints and 358 Modifieds. Both division will have last chance qualifying events leading up to the 35 lap $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup for the 410 Sprints and the 30 lap Modified main event.

With thanks to GT Radiator Repairs in Ambler, PA, Modified heat and consolation winners will earn $100. GT Radiator Repairs is a big award winner in their field for great customer service.

Along with the lucrative purse, the C&D Digging $30,000 point fund is on the line for the week long Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series.

Advance tickets are available for this event by calling 443-513-4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need for the Tuesday, June 27 event. You may pay for the tickets and pick them up on race night at the Will Call Window at 4:30 PM. Advance ticket holder may enter the grandstand at 4:30 PM. General admission tickets will go on at sale 5 PM.

Adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6-11 $10 and Children 5 and under will be admitted for free. Pit admission is $40 and a license is not required.

“HVAC Distributors is excited to see racing at Grandview Speedway back for 2023 and to be part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as event sponsor of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week show”, Todd Basselgia of HVAC added, “We’re looking forward to meeting and making many new friends and getting the word out on HVAC Distributors and the Daikin product line”. Visit HVAC at www.hvacdist.com or give them a call at: 800.228.4822.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA , Pioneer Pole Buildings, HVAC Distributors and Rich Mar Florist and GT Radiators. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiator Repairs

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Gates Open 4:30 Advance Tickets Holder may enter at 4 PM

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents. . .

The Rich Mar Florists

High Limit Sprint Car Series

powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment

40 laps $23,023 To Win!

Sprint Cars Taking it To the Limit

TOTH Racing PR