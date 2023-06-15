Logan Williams Takes Fourth in the Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway

Smooth-driving Logan Williams continued his impressive season with a fourth-place finish in last Saturday’s Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway. The finish was his best in four starts in 2023.

Williams, the youngest of the three racing Williams brothers in USAC/CRA and the son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams began the season with a 22nd-place DNF at Perris on March 13th. Since that disappointing start, he has been one of the most consistent drivers in the loop and has improved every race. On “Tax Day,” April 15th, he placed seventh in the Perris main event. At the track’s annual Salute to Indy on Memorial Day Weekend, he scored a fifth-place result. He then improved another spot to fourth in last weekend’s 40-lapper at Perris.

On Saturday Williams, who captured the inaugural Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Series championship in 2013, was racing solo as his teammate of the past two seasons, Matt McCarthy, was on vacation. The early show results for the Yorba Linda, California driver gave no indication of how the main event would go. He only qualified 13th in the 17 car field with a time of 17.602. Starting in the fourth row of his 10-lap heat, he advanced one spot and came across the finish line in sixth.

Williams started the main deep in the field in the 13th position. However, he was not there for long. He got off to a good start and began picking off cars and moving forward. The up-and-coming driver kept it smooth and out of trouble in the main and soon found himself in the top five. He fought his way up to the fourth place spot and stayed the for the duration of the 40-lap grind.

In moving from 13th to fourth, the affable racer earned the “In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner/Shawn McDonald Hard Charger Award.”

In addition to its being Williams’ best result at Perris in a Flowdynamics car, it tied his best finishes since joining forces with the Ontario, California-based team in May of 2021. His other fourth-place finishes for the team came last season on May 14th at the Bakersfield Speedway and on August 6th at the Santa Maria Raceway.

Williams’ performance saw him jump from 19th in the USAC/CRA point standings all the way up to 12th. Despite not being at the race, McCarthy only lost one position and is now 22nd.

Flowdynamics PR