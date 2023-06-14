Starkey to Become Presenting Sponsor for Elko ARCA Menards 250

The ARCA Menards Series roars back to Elko Speedway for the Menards 250 with a new presenting sponsor, Starkey. The Menards 250 presented by Starkey will run on Saturday June 24th, 2023, in Elko-New Market, Minnesota.

Starkey, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota based hearing aid manufacturer, has been a longtime supporter of grassroots racing throughout the country including sponsorships at the Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway as well as a primary sponsor for up-and-coming wheelman William Sawalich. Sawalich, will be one of the many talented drivers heading to Elko for the Menards 250 presented by Starkey.

“Starkey is proud to be the presenting sponsor. As attendees enjoy the race, our team will be on site to help raise awareness about the impact of noise-induced hearing loss,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “Communication is critical, and in racing, it’s paramount. With SoundGear’s racing receivers, we’re bringing unmatched sound quality to the track so the drivers, their spotters and their crew can protect their hearing while maintaining necessary communication.”

This will mark the 9th year the ARCA Menards Series will run at Elko Speedway. Last year’s event saw current NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie, Sammy Smith, taking home the checkered over fellow competitor Jesse Love. A fantastic crowd cheered on Smith as he took 1 of his 6 ARCA Menards Series wins last year at the quick 3/8th-mile track.

This year’s Menards 250 Presented by Starkey will likely see a brand-new champion in victory lane. Both past champions, Ty Gibbs (2022) & Sammy Smith (2023), moved on to become NASCAR top series competitors after wins at Elko accompanied by incredible ARCA Menards Series seasons.

“We at Track Enterprises are thrilled to have such a prestigious company as Starkey to be involved with our great ARCA event at the Elko Speedway” said Bob Sargent President of Track Enterprises. “By becoming the presenting sponsor for this upcoming event we look forward to show casing Starkey to both the large crowd on hand and the television audience. The Menards 250 presented by Starkey is sure to be another exciting ARCA Stock event at the Elko Speedway Saturday June 24th”

Elko will be race number 6 of 20 for the highly anticipated 2023 ARCA Menards season. Some of the nation’s brightest motorsports stars look for the 2023 season to prove they have what it takes to make that next step in their motorsports career.

For more information and tickets to the Menards 250 Presented by Starkey visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.elkospeedway.com. You can also find more information on the event by following @trackenterprises and @elkospeedway on Facebook.

