Cas Custom Interiors Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

New for the 2023 season, the Stafford Motor Speedway Contingency Program welcomes Cas Custom Interiors as a contingency sponsor for both the Limited Late Model and Street Stock divisions. Cas Custom Interiors will provide a weekly bonus of $75 to each third place Limited Late Model feature finisher and a $50 bonus to each Street Stock third place finisher. Cas Custom Interiors is owned and operated by Dean Casagrande, who won the very first Street Stock race ever held at Stafford back in 1993.

“I decided on the Limited and Street Stock divisions because I first started racing in the Street Stocks, or DARE Stocks as they were called back then,” said Casagrande. “I was the very first DARE Stock feature winner and I actually won the first 2 races back in 1993 and then I couldn’t win any more races that season. That’s where I got started and it feels pretty nice to be able to finally give something back to the drivers in those divisions and help them out.”

The first Cas Custom Interiors contingencies of the 2023 season have already been paid out and in very similar fashions. Both Rich Hammann in the Limited Late Model division and Bert Ouellette in the Street Stock division finished third in each of the first two races of the season with Damian Palardy and Jason Lafayette each finishing 3rd in the last race held on May 26.

Stafford Speedway PR