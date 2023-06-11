Nate Brinker Scores First Career Grandview Speedway Modified Win, Decker Swinehart Takes Sportsman Victory Saturday Night

Nate Brinker of Macungie, Pa. took the lead on the opening green flag and never looked back, racing home to his first career win in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

One week after leaving the track with a severely bent race car, Brinker returned with a rebuilt car, started third, took the lead on lap one, fought off a lap six restart challenge from Justin Grim of Orefield, Pa., some heavy mid-race lap traffic, and a final lap threat from Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. to grab the milestone first career Modified victory.

The T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman kept the no repeat winners theme going, as Decker Swinwhart of Fleetwood, Pa. fought back several challengers during the feature including Jesse Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa., Addison Meitzler of Kempton, Pa., and Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa. to score his first win of the season and became the seventh different winner in as many events this season.

Both winners received bonus money (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa., sponsors of the two divisions at Grandview Speedway, in Saturday’s program run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature was action packed from start to finish. Nate Brinker was able to dart into the lead at the drop of Starter Ray Kemp’s green flag, leaving Eric Kormann of Carneys Point, N.J., Craig Whitmoyer of Hamburg, Pa, and Kevin Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa. to fight it out for second.

Lap six saw Chris Esposito of Telford, Pa. stop with mechanical troubles, setting up a restart that saw Justin Grim run side by side with Brinker for over a lap before Brinker was able to secure the top spot once again.

This turned out to be the only stoppage of the feature, setting up some tremendous green flag racing, as Brinker slowly built a comfortable lead, leaving Justin Grim running second and Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa. third, with Whitmoyer and Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, N.J. completing the front five spots.

Meanwhile, Brett Kressley made his way into the top five by lap ten and started a fantastic duel with Whitmoyer for fourth spot. They were soon joined by Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. on lap twelve, and Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. a couple of laps later, setting up a three then four car battle that saw the cars running practically under a blanket they were so close.

This action lasted from lap twelve until lap twenty, when Kressley was finally able to make his move past a very strong running Whitmoyer to advance to fourth, with Von Dohren following into fifth a lap later and Strunk advancing past Whitmoyer on lap 23.

Leader Brinker began hitting lapped traffic at the half-way mark, but he steadily worked his way through the field, never allowing Justin Grim or Ryan Grim to catch him.

With ten laps to go, Kressley drove as hard as he could, erasing the deficit between positions, as the cars were spread around the raceway. The final five laps saw Kressley grab third on lap 26, second on lap 28 and take off after Brinker, just reaching him on the final lap, and falling a car length short at the finish line.

Brinker drove a strong and flawless race from green to checkered, surviving the various challenges along the way, and raced home to the memorable first career T.P. Trailer Modified feature win. Following Brinker at the finish were Kressley, Von Dohren, Strunk, Justin Grim, Ryan Grim, Whitmoyer, Mike Lisowski of Minersville, Pa., Ryan Watt of Boyertown, Pa., and Mike Gular of Boyertown, Pa.

Qualifying heat races for the 34 cars on hand were won by Whitmoyer, Kormann, and Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa. with Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. winning the consolation.

The 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature saw Nick Faust of Phillipsburg, N.J. lead the opening five laps before Decker Swinehart took over following a lap five restart.

Several cautions would keep things interesting for Swinehart , who would soon have competition behind him from Jesse Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese of Germansville, Pa., Brian Hirthler, and Addison Meitzler who were all battling each other for the top spots.

With Swinehart leading and Jesse Hirthler second, three separate battles were being held behind them between Iatalese, Brian Hirthler and Meitzler for third, followed by Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa. and Logan Watt of Boyertown, Pa., and another between Michael Burrows of Annville, Pa. and Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa.

Just past half-way, action shifted to the lead, as Swinehart, Jesse and Brian Hirthler began battling for the lead in a great race.

A mid-race restart saw Jesse Hirthler grab the lead away from Swinehart, only to have it washed away by another caution before the next lap could be scored.

A lap 19 restart saw Meitzler dart past both Hirthlers into second and give chase to the leader, but Meitzler was unable to unseat the leader even with one last chance following a lap 24 restart, allowing Swinehart to score his first win of the season and fourth career Grandview victory.

At the checkered flag it was Swinehart, Brian Hirthler who snuck into second on the final lap, Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Gilmore, Iatalese, Watt, Burrows, Manmiller, and Jordan Henn of Kutztown, Pa. who rallied back from an early race mishap for tenth.

Qualifying heats for the 38 cars on hand were won by Ronnie Solomon of Hatfield, Pa., Iatalese, Tom Miller of Gilbertsville, Pa. and Meitzler, with Nathan Mohr of Reading, Pa. and Henn winning the consolations.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, June 17 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Following the Saturday night program will be the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series on Tuesday, June 13 featuring the USAC National Sprint Series in the 16th annual Eastern Storm opener. The wingless USAC Sprints will be joined by the 358 Modifieds for a tremendous double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Speedway management will be rolling back the clock on Saturday, June 24, with Back to the 90’s Night and just $10 grandstand admission!

Since the 1960's, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): NATE BRINKER, Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Justin Grim, Ryan Grim, Craig Whitmoyer, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Watt, Mike Gular, Tim Buckwalter, Jimmy Leiby, Eddie Strada, Kevin Hirthler, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jesse Leiby, Eric Kormann, Kevin Graver Jr., Dylan Swinehart, Eric Biehn, Mark Kratz, Bob Trapper Sr., Ryan Beltz, Chris Esposito, John Willman, Chris Gambler, Carroll Hine III, DNS – Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Ron Haring Jr., Glenn Owens, Darrin Schuler, Ray Swinehart

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DECKER SWINEHART, Brian Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Brett Gilmore, Hunter Iatalese, Logan Watt, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, Jordan Henn, Nathan Mohr, Zane Roth, Jesse Landis, Ryan Graver, Logan Bauman, Andy Ressler, Kyle Smith, Ronnie Solomon, Nick Faust, Mike Stofflet, Adrianna Delliponti, Mark Kemmerer, TJ Mayberry, Colton Perry, Zach Steffey, Tom Miller Sr., Nicholas Hamm

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dakota Kohler, Parker Guldin, Tom Miller Jr., Keith Haring, Kenny Bock, Nathan Horn, Molly Struss, Kaitlyn Bailey, Mark Gaugler, Kyle Hartzell, Mike Schneck Jr.

Tuesday, June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENTS THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

