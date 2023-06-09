Track Laps for Charity and Talladega Garage Experience Presented by Coolray Open House hosted by Talladega Superspeedway on June 17

Talladega Superspeedway will host Track Laps for Charity along with the Talladega Garage Experience Presented by Coolray Open House on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. For $50, you can drive your personal vehicle around the high-banked, 2.66-mile superspeedway for two laps as all donations will go towards the United Way of North Talladega County. Registering in advance is encouraged and can be found at Talladega Gives - NASCAR Foundation to lock in your experience.

As part of Track Laps for Charity, the popular Talladega Garage Experience Presented by Coolray Open House will be available free of charge for all attendees. Opportunities for photos in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane with the unique Vulcan Trophy and pace car will be available for fans who can pick up your value-priced concessions at Pit Road Grill and head over to Big Bill’s Open Air Social Club to enjoy the lounge atmosphere. The Game Zone and Kids Zone will be open as well for families to let their kids enjoy the day.

“We love hosting Track Laps for Charity at Talladega Superspeedway as we give everyone the opportunity to experience the biggest and baddest track in NASCAR and benefit a local community cause,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We’re proud to work with United Way of North Talladega County on this initiative and look forward to another great event.”

Last year, the four Track Laps for Charity events raised nearly $50,000 for four local charities. This will be the second of four Track Laps for Charity programs scheduled at Talladega Superspeedway in 2023.

Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps participation guidelines include:

Pre-registration highly recommended & payment required.

All vehicles must have a valid license plate and all drivers must have a valid drivers license. Minors (Under 19 years of age) with valid driver's license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

Vehicles deemed unsafe by TALLADEGA Staff will not be allowed onto the track.

Participants will enter the infield through the North Tunnel (Turn 4), and proceed to the staging area. The road will be marked with signage and traffic cones.

All participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle on pit road.

After taking your track laps, you may park your vehicle in the designated space and enter the Talladega Garage Experience.

Track rides will be paced at highway speed by TALLADEGA Staff. No vehicles allowed in the top lane, and no passing allowed.

No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc. may be used for track rides.

All participants must sign a track wavier.

The fall racing action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, September 30, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 during the Round of 8 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs. Then the sun sets and the party starts with HARDY’s performance for the Saturday Night Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo© Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the YellaWood 500 during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to HARDY’s concert is free with purchase of tickets to Sunday’s race.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, including the fall Playoff weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Fans are also encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at Talladega Superspeedway by following along on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR