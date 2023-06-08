Pocono Raceway Announces Partnership with Zoomph

Zoomph is pleased to announce a sponsorship measurement partnership with Pocono Raceway.

Through this partnership, Pocono Raceway will be utilizing Zoomph’s social measurement platform capabilities to track its year-round events, including its annual Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend set for July 21-23, to quantify its social media efforts more effectively.

“Pocono Raceway has been leveraging social media as a core marketing and communication tool for more than a decade now,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Sustained and meaningful fan engagement is important to our relevancy and growth. Zoomph is going to further empower us to sharpen our strategy by mapping key data points in real time. No doubt, Zoomph is going to add a little horsepower to our efforts.”

In addition to tracking social content, Pocono Raceway will use Zoomph Logo-AI detection tools to enhance its reporting insights with Zoomph.

“Pocono Raceway is one of the most storied venues in motorsports history and it’s a privilege to be working with their team to have the best data insights for their social media reporting,” says Amir Zonozi, President & Co-Founder at Zoomph.

Pocono Raceway can be found on the following social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @poconoraceway as well as LinkedIn.

For more information about Pocono Raceway or the upcoming Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR