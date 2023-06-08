Casella Waste Systems Steps Up for Race Teams at Stafford

After joining Stafford Speedway’s weekly contingency program prior to the 2022 season, Casella Waste has continuously increased their involvement at the Connecticut half-mile. First through partnering to bring race fans the Casella Waste Systems Open Modified 80 on Friday, June 16th, and now to help Stafford Speedway competitors discard used race tires.

“At the beginning of the 2023 season we were made aware that due to the increase in disposal prices, race teams would now be required to pay a per tire fee to dispose of their used race tires,” explained Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “We know the challenge each team faces to get to the track each week and knew if we could find a way to alleviate the disposal fees it would go a long way with our competitors. That’s where Mark DiMauro, Sr. and the Casella Waste team stepped in with an opportunity to partner with us to further help the race teams.”

Beginning at the NAPA Spring Sizzler®, all discarded tires are processed by Casella Waste at no cost to the race teams.

“We don’t want to just be a track sponsor, we want to help support competitors whenever we can,” explained Mark DiMauro, Sr., Casella Division Manager. “This was a good opportunity to show that they don’t have to worry about discarding tires themselves or any of the hassle with it, it’s one less burden for them when the bigger picture is racing on Fridays and putting on a show for the fans.”

The June 16th Casella Waste Systems Open Modified 80 is just over a week away. Early entries include Ronnie Williams, Eric Goodale, Woody Pitkat and Chris Pasteryak, click here for full entry-list. Tickets for the June 16th event are now available online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets.

Stafford Speedway PR