Modifieds headline six division stock car program Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

This coming Saturday evening, June 10, Mahoning Valley Speedway is geared for a full slate of stock car action which includes Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Futures and Junk Cars.

Plus it will be another popular “Where Are They Now?” segment with special guest drivers Penny Faust, Rick Karpeuk and Don Hoffman.

All three played an essential role in the long and storied history of eastern Pennsylvania short track asphalt racing. Faust raced and won in the Pro 4 division at Mahoning Valley and Evergreen Raceway. Karpeuk was the 1983 Late Model champion at Dorney Park Speedway and is an inductee in the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame. Hoffman was a standout wheelman in Late Models at the Park and then went on to compete in Sprint Cars with URC.

During intermission there will be a meet and greet/autograph session with fans.

Last Saturday evening it was 44 for the No. 44 as Kyle Strohl annexed his 44th overall career win. Strohl made his race winning move on a restart with 10 laps to go over Nick Baer. They now come into Saturday’s meet separated by a single point with Strohl ahead.

Jillian Snyder has reeled off five top-5s in six starts and leads the Street Stock division standings. Snyder, who has three straight top two finishes in that span, is still looking for her first win of the season. Jon Moser has been keeping close tabs on her and currently sits second in points.

The Pro 4s have not raced since May 13. Defending champ Cody Kohler has been the man to beat thus far too, picking up three straight wins and in doing so he is building on a record of consecutive victories. Right now the mark stands at six dating back to last season. And that’s not all as Kohler will be likewise looking to extend on his all-time class wins mark as well, which is 45 and counting.

The Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks have been jammed packed with close action which is not surprising. Thanks to three runner-ups in the last four races Cody Boehm has unseated Travis Solomon as the point’s leader. And close in the mix is Michael Wambold. There is one after another of others who can all get to the front and vie for a win too which makes for thrilling features time and time again.

Michael Klotz has been smooth and steady in the Futures class, registering three wins in a half dozen outings while finishing in the top five in each feature held to date. Klotz knows that he can’t take all that too lightly with the likes of the Steigerwalt’s, Gabrielle and Adam, Adam Heckman, Chaz Takacs and Rodney Breiner all nipping at his heels.

To close out the night there will be Junk Cars running a feature only. These gut-and-go racers are popular attractions at several local fairs and when they get the chance to come to Mahoning Valley it is the biggest track they race on, giving the low-buck racers a chance to flex some muscle.

Race time is 6:00 pm. Pits open at 11:30 with early paid practice ($25 per car) running from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups start at 4:00 pm. Grandstands also open at 4:00.

Pit admission is $40 per person and adult grandstand admission is $15, $2 off for seniors 65+. Children 10 and under are free.

Coming up in two weeks, on Saturday June 17, will be Kids Night II. 602 Crate Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures will be in action.

