Evergreen Raceway set to host Race #2 of Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Duel Track Series for 602 Crate Modifieds this Sunday, June 11.

Evergreen Raceway is back in action this coming Sunday afternoon, June 11 and headlined by race #2 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Duel Track Series featuring the Wire Guys 602 Crate Modifieds.

Also on the card will be the DW Machine & Fabricating Late Models, whom are running in a cone race, the Harry’s U-Pull-It Street Stocks, 4-Cylinder Stocks, the McNulty Funeral Home Novice’s and the Rotten and Forgotten Stocks.

The EVR/MVS DTS race number one took place at Mahoning Valley on April 22 with Broc Brown taking the win over Nick Baer, Paulie Hartwig III, Evan Rygielski and Jayden Harman.

Sunday’s event is being sponsored by Mountain Woodworking of Bath who will be adding $1000 as part of each race’s “Lucky Draw.” Following each DTS feature a random draw of five pills will be picked and each of the numbered pills will represent a finishing position and those spots will be awarded an additional $200 courtesy of that race’s sponsor.

Each DTS 602 Crate Modifieds feature will pay $1000 to win, $500 for second, $400 to third, $300 for fourth and fifth on back receiving $200.

A reminder that as per Evergreen rules only 10” wheels will be allowed and the maximum gear is 5.60. The overall weights based on track engine seals and clutch options must also be labeled on the hood of car.

There will be DTS Series points awarded plus regular home track points that will good towards the season championship at the respective tracks.

The Late Models will have their third race of the season. They opened with twin 25’s on May 21 with defending class champion Nick Ross and past champ Mike Sweeney splitting the wins.

After two races in the Street Stocks Mike Pollack, who won the season opener and is the reigning champion, sits on top of the point standings.

Veteran Jimmy Ayre, who is fresh off a win with the 4-Cylinder Stocks, heads into Sunday’s contest as the division point leader over former titlist Jay Kanor.

Tyler Skordensky scored his career first win with the Novice class back on May 7 and followed thay up with a third on May 21, giving him top billing in the points.

And in the Rotten and Forgotten group Chub Jensen and Dan Jensen are tied in points with Joe, Sam and Tom Jensen all very close behind.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am and main grandstands at noon. Pits are $40 per person and $12 adult admission at the front gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Racing begins at 2:00 pm.

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township. For up to date info please log onto the official track website at https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/evergreenraceway

Coming up in two weeks, on Sunday June 18 will be the return of the Tour Type Modifieds, Street Stocks, Rotten and Forgotten Stocks plus Race #2 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Duel Track Series for the 4-Cylinder Stocks/Hobby Stocks plus the JuiceBox Division.

Evergreen Speedway/MVS PR