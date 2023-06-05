NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Double Header Saturday, Headlines Two-Day Grandview Speedway Racing Weekend

Following another exciting night of racing action last Saturday, Grandview Speedway returns to action with another busy two-day race weekend this week.

Action begins on Friday, June 9 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Xcel 600 Modifieds. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

This will be followed by the Saturday night NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

On Saturday, June 10 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is up next with the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic on Tuesday, June 13 joined by the 358 Modifieds. The non-wing action of the USAC National series is always an annual must-see event.

Saturday, June 17 will be another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman along with another fan participation Trivia night contest where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing.

The following Saturday, June 24 will feature a trip back in time, as speedway management hosts 90’s night. Grandstand admission for this night will be rolled back to 1990’s pricing at just $10 for a program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman!

The thrilling month of June will go out with a bang heading into the Independence holiday with one of the biggest races of the season, as Grandview hosts the $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup, featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series along with the 358 Modifieds on Tuesday, June 27.

Jeff Strunk continues as the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader after some last lap moves to grab second place in the feature last Saturday night, however his lead is just 15 points over second place Brett Kressley, who remains in second position in the standings after scoring his second feature win of the year on Saturday. Craig Von Dohren sits third in points after grabbing a last lap third place at the finish line last week. Jared Umbenhauer sits fourth in points after losing a sure top ten finish with a last lap flat tire, and Doug Manmiller is fifth in points after recording another solid feature finish coming home in fifth spot.

The top ten in the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings are 1. Jeff Strunk – 1666, 2. Brett Kressley – 1651, 3. Craig Von Dohren – 1615, 4. Jared Umbenhauer – 1421, 5. Doug Manmiller – 1416, 6. Tim Buckwalter – 1338, 7. Eddie Strada – 1211, 8. Ryan Watt – 1148, 9. Bobby Trapper Jr. – 1132, 10. Ryan Grim – 1104.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman continue to have great competition each Saturday night and again this past weekend, as Logan Bauman added his name to the winner’s list, becoming the sixth different winner in as many events this season. For Bauman it was his second career Grandview Speedway win.

Logan Watt scored a third place feature run last Saturday and continues to lead the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman point standings. Kyle Smith followed last week’s feature win with a fourth place outing to remain second place in points, followed by Brian Hirthler who made some late race maneuvers to grab a second place feature result. Brett Gilmore moved up to fourth in points after an eighth place outing last Saturday, while Cody Manmiller sits fifth in points after just missing a top ten finish.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 1633, 2. Kyle Smith – 1496, 3. Brian Hirthler – 1386, 4. Brett Gilmore – 1240, 5. Cody Manmiller – 1238, 6. Logan Bauman – 1178, 7. Adrianna Delliponti – 1142, 8. Addison Meitzler – 1099, 9. Jesse Hirthler – 1072, 10. Ryan Graver – 1051.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR