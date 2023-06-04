Grandview Speedway Quick Results - June 3, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, June 10 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

This event will be preceded by The Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage program joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds on Friday, June 9 starting at 7 pm.

Speedway management will be rolling back the clock on Saturday, June 24, with Back to the 90’s Night and just $10 grandstand admission!

Three special races are on the race schedule for the near future including the USAC National Sprint tour Eastern Storm Sprint Cars on Tuesday, June 13, PA 410 Sprint Car Speedweek on Tuesday, June 27, and a first-time presentation of the all-new High Limit 410 Sprint Car series on Tuesday, July 25, all starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

RESULTS SUMMARY – A.D. MOYER LUMBER COMPANY NIGHT – JUNE 3, 2023

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Mike Lisowski, Doug Manmiller, Bobby Trapper Jr., Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Ryan Watt, Tim Buckwalter, Ray Swinehart, Jimmy Leiby, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, John Willman, Jesse Leiby, Joe Funk, Jared Umbenhauer, Chris Gambler, Ron Haring Jr., Ryan Beltz, Chris Esposito, Eric Biehn, Craig Whitmoyer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Dylan Swinehart, Darrin Schuler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Glenn Owens, Mark Kratz, Nate Brinker, Eric Kormann

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): LOGAN BAUMAN, Brian Hirthler, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Ryan Graver, Zach Steffey, Mike Schneck Jr., Brett Gilmore, Mark Kemmerer, Adrianna Delliponti, Addison Meitzler, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, Michael Burrows, Parker Guldin, Molly Struss, Kenny Bock, Kyle Hartzell, Tom Miller Jr., TJ Mayberry, Jesse Landis, Brad Grim, Zane Roth, Colton Perry, Hunter Iatalese, Mark Mohr

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dakota Kohler, Ronnie Solomon, Nick Faust, Joey Vaccaro, Keith Haring, Andy Ressler, Kaitlyn Bailey, Nate Horn, Tom Miller Sr., Dallas Breidenbach, Decker Swinehart

WINGLESS SUPER SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (20 laps): CLIFF BRIAN JR., Bill Brian Jr., Trent Yoder, Chad Thomas, Andy Burkhart, Troy Fraker, Brett Perigo, Steve Wilbur, Ricky Rutt, Jason Moore, DNS – Rohan Beasley

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTERS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR