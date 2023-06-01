Midwest 250 Event Coming To Salem IN Speedway This Saturday Night

On Saturday, June 3rd, Salem Speedway hosts the Midwest 250 featuring the ASA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, and Great American Stocks (GAS) Street Stocks. With a 100 lap main event for the ASA/CRA Super Series, a 100 lap feature race for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, and 50 laps for the GAS Stocks, fans will see 250 green flag laps of racing action.

The historic Salem Speedway is in its 76th season as a race track going back to June of 1947. In 2023, the track was reenergized with new ownership and new management. One of the many facility improvements includes a partial repaving of the worn and aging surface which once played havoc on drivers and their equipment.

The Super Series first appeared at Salem Speedway in their inaugural season in 1997, an event that future champion Kenny Tweedy won. Since then, Salem has hosted the Super Series a total of 24 times. In recent history, Salem Speedway has rewarded some of the nation’s best with victories including Casey Roderick (2022) and Kody Swanson (2021). Prior to 2021, the Super Series last race at Salem Speedway was in 2009, a race won by Johnny VanDoorn.

When the ASA/CRA Super Series takes the green flag on Saturday, it’ll be the first race of the 2023 season awarding points toward the championship. Mother Nature took away the Series’ first chance to collect points when the Anderson Speedway opener was canceled due to rain. Driver’s like Cassten Everidge, Dalton Armstrong, and Gio Ruggerio are expected to compete on Saturday for a chance at the championship; the first year returning to the traditional championship format. Plus, one of the original Champion Racing Association drivers, Rick Turner will unload his No.26 to race at Salem.

As for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, the Midwest 100 is the second race of the 2023 season after Birch Run Speedway got the season started earlier this month. Chase Burda, the former Junior Late Model Series Champion, had a dominating drive all afternoon on his way to the win. Burda led the final 60 laps en route to his first career JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour win. He’ll be joined by Jordan Riddick, Corey Deuser, Trey Craig, and others for Saturday’s 100 lap contest.

Roderick doubled down in 2022, winning with both the Super Series and the JEGS All-Stars Tour; one year prior it was Trey Craig who had a new perfect afternoon to grab the win. Other drivers to win in the Pro Late Model division at Salem Speedway include Cole Williams, Cody Coughlin, Jack Williams, and Grant Quinian.

The Midwest 250 at Salem Speedway is Saturday, June 3rd with racing beginning at 7:00 PM ET. General Admission Grandstands open at 2:00 PM for fans to catch Final Practice as well as Qualifying at 5:15 PM. Tickets will be available at the gate, or advanced pre-sale tickets can be found here. Fans who can’t attend the race in person can watch live with a subscription to RacingAmerica.Tv.

For more information on the Midwest 250, Champion Racing Association, or its Series, log onto www.CRA-Racing.com. Find CRA: Champion Racing Association on Facebook and follow @CRARacing on Twitter.

Salem Speedway PR